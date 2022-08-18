A Moment-Seeking Thundercat Fan Rushed The Stage And Tried To Sing

Thundercat RHCP 2022
Surely many people dream of being able to sing on stage with their favorite artists and hopefully, it goes a bit better than it did for a particular fan. On Tuesday (August 16), a local singer rushed the stage in an attempt to sing with Thundercat during his show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut.

A video of the moment, posted to Twitter, opens with the young lady hugging Thundercat before grabbing the microphone. She enthusiastically says, “I’m here,” reveals she is a singer, and asks if she can sing before a stage manager escorts her out as the audience boos the stage crasher. It isn’t exactly the easiest job to do so a large security guard has to offer his services as well. No one was harmed nor did it appear the young woman had malicious intent, so the show’s attendees and Thundercat all got a laugh out of this.

Thundercat has had a relatively quiet year release-wise, offering “Fly Like An Eagle” from the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack and appearing on Gorilaz’s “Cracker Island.” His 2020 album It Is What It Is featured Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, Zack Fox, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil B, and more. It makes sense someone would want to be in his aura.

Check out the video of the singer rushing the stage while Thundercat performs above.

