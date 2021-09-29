Yo Gotti Is Now A Co-Owner Of The MLS’ D.C. United Team

Yo Gotti has already impressed as a business owner thanks to the Collective Music Group (CMG), the label he founded back in 2013. Now the rapper is bringing his business talents to the sports world: He just became a co-owner of the Major League Soccer’s D.C. United team. While financial details were not shared, the move, as originally reported by The Washington Post, gives Gotti and his group — which includes Adam Gerry, Joe Mamo, and Jake Silverstein — between five and six percent ownership of the team. In a press release, the rapper shared his excitement for his new involvement with the soccer team.

“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Yo Gotti said in a statement. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them — and the entire ownership group — to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture.” He added, “Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

D.C. United’s chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan also spoke about Yo Gotti’s ownership group joining the team. “As D.C. United continues to grow, it was important for us to add a diverse blend of experience and expertise to our ownership group to further elevate our business,” they said. “We are really excited about the knowledge and know-how that this group of investors brings to our club. As we continue to evolve, we are confident the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase — both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community.”

You can view Gotti’s Instagram post celebrating the move above.