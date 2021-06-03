Music

Yo Gotti Celebrates His Label’s New Deal With ‘Drop’ Featuring DaBaby

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is a year removed from his most recent album, Untrapped, which also saw the end of his previous record deal with Epic. Today, he’s returned with a new single, “Drop” featuring DaBaby, just a day after announcing his Collective Music Group’s new deal with Interscope Geffen A&M. The deal will see support for CMG’s roster of burgeoning stars which includes 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and Moneybagg Yo, who recently scored his first No. 1 album.

Meanwhile, Gotti’s new single finds him teaming up with one of the biggest artists of the moment, DaBaby, for a strip club-friendly anthem featuring a digitized loop and a head-bopping, skeletal kick-snare combo perfect for inspiring hip-shaking and booty dropping. The two rappers deliver boastful verses about their appeal to the opposite sex littered with punchlines like “Her ass make a whole lot of noise when I f*ck from the back / And it clap, it’s annoying.”

While Yo Gotti has spent much of the past year laying low musically, he has been busy in other areas, like pursuing prison reform alongside Jay-Z. Filing a lawsuit against the state of Mississippi last February, they saw a big breakthrough in August as Mississippi’s Department of Corrections ended its contract with healthcare provider Centurion over insufficient and neglectful practices.

Listen to Yo Gotti’s new single “Drop” featuring DaBaby above.

