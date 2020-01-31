Yo Gotti, Megan Thee Stallion, And Lil Uzi Vert Drop Their Flashy Video For ‘Pose’

Looking to get back to business, Yo Gotti has been on a roll to start the new year. Earlier this month, he teamed up with Jay-Z to rightfully threaten and eventually sue the state of Mississippi with a lawsuit over the inhumane conditions of their prisons. Just two weeks later, Gotti is back in the musical lane as he released his ninth album, Untrapped, last night.

The album sports 15 tracks with features from A Boogie with da Hoodie, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and more. Led by previously-released singles “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)” and “Pose,” Gotti unveiled a video for the latter. Recruiting Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert for the video, the trio throw out their best and flashiest poses. Yo Gotti takes over the streets as the camera flashes sporadically in his face while Megan can be found indoors for her own photoshoot. Lil Uzi Vert, on the hand, can be found “out of space” and in a photography darkroom for his own verse.

To watch the “Pose” video, press play on the video above.

Untrapped is out now via Collective Music Group and Epic Records. Get it here.

