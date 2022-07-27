Earlier this month, Kodak Black once again found himself in legal trouble when he was arrested on drug charges in Florida. Police officers pulled him over for a possible illegal window tint, and when they approached his car, they smelled a strong scent of marijuana, which led to a vehicle search. They discovered 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. Kodak was then charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone. Days after he was released from jail after posting $75,000 in bond, Kodak took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the arrest, which he called an attempt at “character assassination.”

This Shit bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired , that’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 26, 2022

Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this shit ! — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 26, 2022

I’m being racially profiled and as a black man in America I deserve my freedom especially with everything I do for my community I should be getting love , respect and support from the authorities ! To move freely , not getting arrested for expired tag and dark windows — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 27, 2022

This a self inflicted wound that coulda been prevented ! My people posta made sure my tags stay up and my tints Just right but @ da same time I should have a pass to drive with tints due to my status AT LEAST !!! I show all this love round here just to get slapped in the face 😔 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) July 27, 2022

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.