Like virtually every kid who becomes a meme online, eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey, better known as the Yodeling Walmart Kid, made a visit to Ellen. Degeneres flew the kid out to California to chat and perform on the show, ultimately surprising Ramsey by telling him he would get to fulfill his dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday. It turns out that Ramsey has some unfinished business while he’s still in California, though: He’s apparently set to perform at Coachella this weekend.

stop saying I look like the walmart yodel kid — Whethan (@whethanmusic) April 4, 2018

Whethan, an 18-year-old DJ from Chicago, is playing the festival this weekend, and since he’s supposedly been told a bunch that he looks like Ramsey, he has reportedly got Ramsey to share the stage with him during his set, at 2:45PM in the Sahara tent, as TMZ notes. The publication also reports that Post Malone wants Ramsey there for his set too, but he performs on Saturday, the same day that Ramsey is performing at the Grand Ole Opry. It’s still possible that Ramsey could join Post Malone during Coachella’s second weekend, though.

Even though he’s young, it seems like Ramsey should do just fine in this newfound spotlight: He was a delightful guest on Ellen, where he performed Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues,” the song he famously sang in the Walmart aisles, and described country life: “Out in the old country, all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know you’re sittin’ under a tree takin’ a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth.”

Watch Ramsey’s appearance on Ellen below.