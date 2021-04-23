Young Dolph Connects With Rick Ross On DJ-Q’s Ambitious ‘Plenty Cake’

Paper Route Empire and Maybach Music connect on “Plenty Cake,” the money-hungry new single from the former’s DJ-Q, which features opulent verses from Young Dolph and Rick Ross. The truck-ready beat is classic Memphis, but that doesn’t stop Floridian Rick Ross from demolishing a verse in which he lists his luxury cars and name-checks his favorite foods (lemon pepper chicken wings and peach cobbler!). Dolph comes in after to remind listeners that Memphians are built different and that he gets “plenty cake” himself, choosing to spend his spoils on chains, scallops, and lobster.

The track popped up with little fanfare on Dolph’s streaming pages this morning, trusting longtime listeners to fall in line in relatively short order. The strategy has served Dolph relatively well in the past; the Memphis mogul reserves promotion for music video budgets and other indie label overhead, choosing to let the work find the people and generate dollars organically. It seems to have worked out because he recently announced his retirement from rap to let the other members of his label, like Key Glock and DJ-Q, shine on their own.

Meanwhile, guest rapper Rick Ross is reportedly working on a joint album with Drake, looking to expand his own empire — from which he doesn’t seem to have any plans of retiring anytime soon.

Listen to DJ-Qs “Plenty Cake” featuring Rick Ross and Young Dolph above.