Memphis rapper Young Dolph is the latest person to join the parade of performer paying tribute to the late Juice WRLD. In a heartfelt, extended Instagram comment, Dolph wrote that he wanted to put Juice “in the back of the RR and give him all the game” because as it turns out, the two were “blood cousins.” Apparently, Dolph just found out himself at Thanksgiving dinner when an uncle told him and he connected it with a reminder from his grandma that he had “a cuzin up here in Chicago that do music.”
In the caption, Dolph also says that music was his last concern when it came to family — he is just disappointed the two never got to “kick sh*t” and “po’ up.” Dolph is the latest rapper to speak out about Juice WRLD’s death, after Lil Nas X led the audience at Jingle Ball in San Francisco in a singalong of “Lucid Dreams” and Trippie Redd declared “no more drugs” in an Instagram Live stream. Singer Halsey also dedicated a performance of her song “Without Me,” the remix of which featured Juice, to the late rapper.
@juicewrld999 dam lil cuzz 😢. i feel awkward as hell makin this post on social media. the world didn’t know that u was my blood lil cuzin. Shit, i didnt even know it my own self until 2017 when your uncle told me at thanksgiving dinner. i didn’t get a chance to fuk witchu how i had intentions to do and it’s killin me. One day my grandma called me and said “Yea, u know u got a cuzin up here in Chicago that do music. That’s my lil brother grandson”. And now fast forward to THIS! I can’t believe u gone that fast waaay too early. WHY GOD? I didn’t even get a chance to put my lil cuzzo in da back of the RR and give him all the game i wanted to give him, didn’t get a chance to pick him up in the Ferrari and kick shit wit him how I wanted to, didnt get a chance to drop the top on my Bentley and pull up on my grandma wit Juice in the car wit me, didn’t get a chance to po’ up in da lambo witchu like i wanted to, didn’t even get a chance to chop it up witchu and talk about our family history like i wanted to😢. Honestly i didnt care about doin any music together because we blood and music is my last concern. i was on the plane comin back home from Germany when i got this bad news and it FUKD ME UP! watch over your moms and the rest of the family and tell God to make sure he save me a spot please. Matter fact, now that u wit God he can tell u all about my life, ask him about all the shit that i did to get to where I’m at. You the 🐐/DA YOUNGEST BiGGEST LEGEND OF ALL TiME! 9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣💙 #LengendaryJuice
Earlier today, Juice WRLD’s mother also addressed his death, saying that she hopes his honesty in his music will help someone else going through similar battles with addiction. Check out Young Dolph’s statement on Juice WRLD above.