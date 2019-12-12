Memphis rapper Young Dolph is the latest person to join the parade of performer paying tribute to the late Juice WRLD. In a heartfelt, extended Instagram comment, Dolph wrote that he wanted to put Juice “in the back of the RR and give him all the game” because as it turns out, the two were “blood cousins.” Apparently, Dolph just found out himself at Thanksgiving dinner when an uncle told him and he connected it with a reminder from his grandma that he had “a cuzin up here in Chicago that do music.”

In the caption, Dolph also says that music was his last concern when it came to family — he is just disappointed the two never got to “kick sh*t” and “po’ up.” Dolph is the latest rapper to speak out about Juice WRLD’s death, after Lil Nas X led the audience at Jingle Ball in San Francisco in a singalong of “Lucid Dreams” and Trippie Redd declared “no more drugs” in an Instagram Live stream. Singer Halsey also dedicated a performance of her song “Without Me,” the remix of which featured Juice, to the late rapper.

Earlier today, Juice WRLD’s mother also addressed his death, saying that she hopes his honesty in his music will help someone else going through similar battles with addiction. Check out Young Dolph’s statement on Juice WRLD above.