At a private service held for the late Young Dolph this week, it was announced that a public ceremony will also be held in Memphis for fans who want to pay their respects to the hometown hero, according to Memphis’ ABC affiliate. Local community activist Pastor Earle Fisher spoke at the service attended by Dolph’s family and friends, pointing out that Dolph’s death was far from an anomaly on the streets of Bluff City.

“With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner,” he said. “The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up.”

The public memorial will be held at FedEx Forum, the home of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, on December 16. In addition Fox’s local news affiliate also reported that Memphis City Councilman J.B. Smiley announced a street will be named after Young Dolph in the near future. A press release states the public ceremony unveiling the street name will be held on December 15 at 1 pm at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

Although Dolph was gunned down in broad daylight, no arrests have yet been made. Police released footage from a security camera near the incident in the hope of learning more about the two men who shot him at the Makeba Bakery on November 17.