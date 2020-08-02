Earlier this year, Young Dolph made the surprising announcement that he was retiring from the music world, opting to spend more time with his family. His time away from the game did not last long, however, as he returned with a new single shortly after the announcement. His return to music was also paired with an album announcement, one that he teased to release in March. The time came and went and the Paper Route rapper’s album was nowhere to be found. Back with another announcement, though, Dolph returns with an update on said album.

Sharing the album’s cover art on Instagram, Young Dolph revealed its title to be Rich Slave and gave it a release date of August 14, promising “something special for my fans.” The upcoming release would be his first since his 2019 joint album with Key Glock, Dum And Dummer. The album is also led by “Blue Diamonds” and his Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “RNB.”

In addition to the new album, Young Dolph announced he would be giving away his Lamborghini Aventador to a lucky fan in a separate Instagram post. “Last week i walked in the garage to get on my 4wheeler and i looked at my Lambo and said to myself ‘Dolph u should give someone your aventador and let them enjoy it, u not doin nothin wit it,'” the caption read. “So yea, now I’m about to give one of my fans my Lamborghini in the middle of a pandemic/recession.” To enter the giveaway, all fans must do is pre-order his upcoming Rich Slave album.

Rich Slave is out 08/14 via Paper Route / EMPIRE. Pre-order it here.