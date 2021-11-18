Young Dolph’s tragic death yesterday was not only a loss for the music community, but also for his hometown of Memphis. FOX13 Memphis noted yesterday, “Young Dolph is well known for handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity, speaking to school children, and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School.” Furthermore, his annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway was apparently supposed to take place yesterday afternoon at 2 p.m., FOX13’s Joey Sulipeck reported.

Young Dolph's annual Thanksgivng Turkey Giveaway was scheduled for today at 2pm. — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) November 18, 2021

Dolph’s turkey giveaways in previous years took place at Memphis Athletic Ministries, the website for which notes it “exists to coach, grow, and lead the youth of Memphis by helping them discover their identity in Christ and their purpose in the community.”

During his 2018 giveaway, Dolph told Memphis’ ABC24, “This is the holidays. There’s more to it than just giving away turkeys. I’m here to flood the area and the city with positive vibes.” He added, “Ain’t nothing like family. When you come to Memphis, you get the family vibe. All of my partners, friends, they’re from my neighborhood. Everyone here is for the support, and it’s really just about capturing the positive vibe around the holidays.”

Jermia Jerdine, a beneficiary of the event, also noted, “He just able to give back to others. That really means something to this community. One thing he strives to do is to give back and be a blessing to others.”

In 2019, ABC24 noted that that year’s turkey giveaway was the rapper’s fifth.