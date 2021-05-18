Young Nudy And 21 Savage Are Lyrical Serial Killers On ‘Child’s Play’

Over the weekend, 21 Savage released his companion EP for Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The EP received praise for utilizing the horror-obsessed Atlanta rapper’s macabre talents to the fullest, but it turns out, he wasn’t done yet. Today, Savage returned, appearing with his cousin Young Nudy on the latter’s newly released full-length album, Dr Ev4l. Their collaboration is called “Child’s Play,” and it once again finds the duo indulging their darkest fantasies for a ghoulish excursion to the killing fields of their shared hometown.

Dr Ev4l continues in this vein for all 13 of its bass-forward tracks, featuring guest appearances from Chicago rapper G Herbo on lead single “2Face” and Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert on “Yellow Tape.” In support of the new project, Nudy also announced his first NFT collection, which will be available for purchase through June 1. Nudy and Savage have appeared together on a number of tracks from both their catalogs, most recently on “Snitches & Rats” from 21’s Metro Boomin-produced Savage Mode II last year.

The collection includes the album’s official artwork with redeemable tokens for polaroid photographs signed by Young Nudy and VIP show tickets, capped at just 400 editions. You can find more information at YoungNudy.com.

Listen to “Child’s Play” above.

Dr Ev4l is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.