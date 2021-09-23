Young Nudy may have already put out his second project of 2021, Rich Shooter, but he apparently remains just as dedicated to promoting the first, Dr. Ev4l. When the album first dropped, the song “Child’s Play,” which features Nudy’s cousin 21 Savage, was tabbed as an early standout. Today, the terrifying twosome releases the video for their collaboration, teaming up to share a taunting visual component to the spooky single.

As always, when these two link up, they bring the best of each other lyrically, as they compare themselves to the doll villain from the film series “Child’s Play” is named after. Throughout a series of eerie, fog-filled night shots, the duo cruises through an abandoned junkyard, the rusting husks of the automobiles looming like tombstones over the moonlight scene.

While Nudy has geared the majority of his videos this year toward the Dr. Ev4l album, including “2Face” and the title track, he hasn’t neglected Rich Shooter. In August, he shared the surreal video for “Green Bean” shortly after the album’s release as he toured both albums at the same time, playing up the competition with a “Dr. Ev4l Vs. Rich Shooter” theme.

Watch Young Nudy’s “Child’s Play” video featuring 21 Savage above.