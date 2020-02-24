Atlanta rapper Young Nudy may have started out 2019 getting arrested alongside his cousin 21 Savage, but by the end of the year, he was one of rap’s breakout stars. He guest-starred on “Down Bad,” the lead single from Dreamville’s compilation album Revenge Of The Dreamers III, which earned him a Grammy nomination later in the year; he released Sli’merre with hit-making producer Pi’erre Bourne, earning him his first Billboard 200 placement (in the top 100, no less); and he toured the United States with his cousin as part of 21’s I Am Greater Than I Was Tour.

Today, he capitalizes on that growing buzz with the release of Anyways, an all-new, 16-track mixtape released courtesy of Same Plate/RCA Records. Intriguingly and in opposition to the reigning trend in hip-hop, the tape has no listed features. Nudy carries the whole tape with his waterfall flow, complemented by vibey production courtesy of 20Rocket. The mixtape is accompanied by a list of tour dates as Nudy prepares to hit the road for his own headlining North American tour, which hits Memphis, LA, Chicago, New York, Baton Rouge, and Birmingham before concluding in Nudy’s hometown. See the full list of tour dates below.

3/20 — Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

3/21 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers

3/24 — Dallas, TX @ Trees Dallas

3/25 — Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

3/27 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

3/28 — Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/31 — Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

4/1 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/3 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

4/4 — San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

4/7 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

4/9 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line

4/10 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

4/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

4/13 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

4/15 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/16 — New York, NY @ The Gramercy Theatre

4/18 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

4/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

4/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/25 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

4/28 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

4/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

4/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Believe Music Hall

Listen to Anyways above.