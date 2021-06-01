Young Nudy’s ‘EA’ Caused A Floor To Collapse At An Airbnb House Party

A group of recent college graduates owes a sizable sum to the owner of the Airbnb where they threw their graduation party after their exuberant dancing caused the floor to cave in, resulting in $15,000 worth of damages. The musical culprit that caused the overly enthusiastic reaction? Atlanta’s own Young Nudy, whose 2017 song “EA” featuring cousin 21 Savage is playing the clip that captured the heart-stopping scene, which the party’s organizer posted to Twitter along with the link to a GoFundMe raising funds to pay off the damages.

“We threw the littest graduation party of 2021 at a AirBnB and the floor caved in,” reads the explanation for the clip. “We was listening to EA by Young Nudy and n****s got too lit. Now I have to pay for 15k in damages.” You can see the results in the videos below.

We threw the littest graduation party of 2021 at a AirBnB and the floor caved in. We was listening to EA by Young Nudy and niggas got too lit. Now I have to pay for 15k in damages. Can y’all fwm ?? https://t.co/2kGZRSDlOd pic.twitter.com/9Mz8AUnZ17 — Top ♱ (@topxkazi) May 31, 2021

Call y’all spam Young Nudy ina comments @PDE_YOUNGNUDY He gotta kno what his music doin to people. pic.twitter.com/VRqagpokgO — Top ♱ (@topxkazi) May 31, 2021

According to the poster, the party was approved by the home’s owner and was upstairs the whole time. He also requested that followers “spam” the rapper to let him “kno what his music doin to people.”

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time a street rapper’s music prompted partygoers to collapse a floor. In 2018, a group of Clemson college students attending a fraternity party and dancing to Chief Keef’s “Faneto” also broke through a floor leaving 30 people injured.