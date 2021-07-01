While collaborations between multiple artists have never been more common, not every artist is really on that page. Maybe that’s because he already has dueling alter egos to deal with? At least according to his brand new tour, “Dr. Ev4l Vs. Rich Shooter.” Anyway, in a recent interview with Young Nudy on the Big Facts podcast with DJ Scream and Big Bank, he talked about the sometimes challenging aspects of music industry niceties.

“You gotta go in there and fake smile with somebody in the motherf*cker,” he said. “They not just going to let you in the door.” Later on in the episode he doubles back down on the challenges of a sometimes finicky industry. “They will tell me they f*ck with me doe, but you know how that sh*t go,” he continue. “But, sh*t, I don’t know. I don’t really be, like, having nobody where I be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m excited to work with this person.’ If you gonna do it, you gonna do it. If you don’t, I don’t get a f*ck. Imma finished that sh*t anyways… So I don’t know.”

Despite all that, on his latest project, DR. EV4L does have a few collaborations — with his cousin 21 Savage of course, and G Herbo and Lil Uzi Vert — but when it comes to artists who aren’t in his immediate circle, looks like they’re going to have to wait, or come totally real.