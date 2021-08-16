Today is Young Thug‘s 30th birthday and he’s been enjoying accolades and acknowledgments from peers like Drake, Meek Mill, and more. One well-wisher was 21 Savage, who attended a private event to celebrate the occasion last night and added a little trolling to his birthday wishes, pointing his phone camera across a table at Thugger, and saying, “Look at the birthday girl.” Thug playfully snatches the phone from Savage, but given the video was eventually updated to the latter’s Instagram Story, it seems they were merely joking around rather than Thugger taking any offense.

Other well-wishers for Thugger’s birthday included Lil Yachty, who posted a photo of the two together with a heartfelt caption, Thug’s YSL artists Gunna and Lil Keed, and of course, legions of Thug’s fans.

Thugger’s 30th year looks like it will include his second studio album, Punk, after he teased a potential release date in autumn during his NPR Tiny Desk debut in which he played songs from the upcoming album alongside Travis Barker, hip-hop’s favorite rocker. In the meantime, he continues to enjoy being one of rap’s most in-demand feature artists, contributing to releases from Belly (“Better Believe“), Cordae (“Wassup“), and IDK (“Pradadabang“).

Check out some of the well-wishes from Young Thug’s friends above.