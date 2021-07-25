Young Thug last released a solo album back in 2019. So Much Fun, the rapper’s debut album, became his most successful project, selling over 100,000 album units in the first week. At the time of its release, it seemed like he’d be back soon. He even said its follow-up would arrive a mere two months later. That never happened. But two years later, it seems like it may belatedly arrive.

Young Thug just announced his new album “PUNK” is on the way 🐍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DhbsY3stOJ — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 25, 2021

During his performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival on Saturday, Young Thug an update on the long-awaited album. “Yo so listen,” Thug said onstage. “I’m about to put this album out, right? It’s called Punk. If I can perform something off of the album say hell yeah!” After taking in loud cheers from the crowd, the rapper went right into the new song, which he said is titled “Tik Tok.”

During a 2019 profile with Fader, during which Punk was first announced, Thug shared details about it. “It’s most definitely touching music,” he said. “It’s music that the world is going to embrace. […] [Punk] means brave, not self-centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.” He also described the album as “real rap,” saying, “[Real rap is] letting people in, letting people know what you go through. Let them know that you the same. […] I just want to open up, Let people know that I’m not just a rapper, I’m a human being.”

