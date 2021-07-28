As a rapper, Young Thug is probably best known for redefining what the dominant vocal delivery style should sound like, bending and kneading his voice into new configurations and cadences throughout the past decade, upending conventions, and setting a new standard for every artist that followed. While some traditionalists saw this as blasphemy, it’s actually an extension of his love for the art, as he makes plain in a new (and rare!) profile in Rolling Stone.

Rather than disregarding or disrespecting the conventions of rap, he actually says he’s “addicted” to the craft, comparing it to working a day job. “If I had a lawn service and I made the money that I got right now, I’d retire,” he admits. “If I had the money that I got right now from any other thing, I’d retire. I got enough money just to chill.” However, he says, he’s having so much fun that, “I can’t retire from rap music, I like rap too much.”

Of course, he’s also found other ways to occupy his time during the global pandemic. Although it was recently reported he and Gunna got J. Cole into Call Of Duty, he reveals just how deep the love goes. “Now I’m in this motherf*cker changing the passwords on my sign-in,” he jokes. “I done got so f*cking tied into video games, I’m telling my son, ‘Don’t touch my f*cking controller, bro.’”

Meanwhile, his ties to his first love became more apparent this week as he made his debut on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series, premiering songs from his upcoming album Punk. You can catch that here.