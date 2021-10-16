On Friday, Young Thug released his second album, Punk, which arrives a little over two years after his official debut, So Much Fun. Punk is the more conceptual and introspective project, while So Much Fun showed off the rapper’s confident and high-spirited side. During a recent interview with Hot 97, Thug took a moment to speak about Punk, revealing his favorite songs from the album as well which songs he’s lyrically most proud of.

Thug named “Stupid/Asking” and “Drive Slow” as his favorites from the album. The former is produced by frequent collaborator Metro Boomin while the latter is the opener for Punk and features production from Charlie Handsome and a guest verse from fellow YSL act Strick. He later named “Road Rage” as the song he’s lyrically most proud of.

Punk checks in at 20 tracks and features guest appearances from Drake, Future, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Gunna, Doja Cat, T-Shyne, Bslime, Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, Lil Duble 0, Nate Ruess, and Jeff Bashker. The album also presented a pair of posthumous appearances from Mac Miller and Juice WRLD.

You can watch the full interview above.

Punk is out now via 300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

