Earlier this week, Young Thug celebrated his 30th birthday with a large cast of celebrity friends that included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and Travis Scott. Thanks to videos that the rapper shared on his Instagram Story, fans were able to get a glimpse of the celebration.

For the most part, Young Thug showed off the gifts he received from his friends, which included a wide array of diamonds in the form of countless jewelry pieces, but that wasn’t the most unique thing the rapper received. Instead, that distinction would go to a hundred acres of land that the rapper was given.

Young Thug got 100 acres of land and his reaction is hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iwpb7peVRE — 👨🏾‍💻 (@chrometarts) August 19, 2021

The rapper received the area of open land in Atlanta from his manager and 300 Entertainment A&R Geoff Ogunlesi and realtor Trey Williams. The latter took to Instagram with a video of himself, Thug, and Ogunlesi enjoying the new piece of land together. “Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1 [balloon emoji] His manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down [100 emoji] Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City!” Williams wrote. “This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money![money bag] Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done‼️”

You can watch videos of Thug enjoy his new piece of land above.

