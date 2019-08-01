When 21 Savage asks, Young Thug listens.

My brada @21savage called me at 4am and told me I should drop THE LONDON video so it’s comin out shortly — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 29, 2019

After a push from his rapper pal, Young Thug has finally released the video for his song “The London.” The track, which features J. Cole and Travis Scott, is a thrilling collaboration between three of the biggest and most innovative rappers right now.

The video for “The London” takes place in a fantasy hotel with tons of windows and even more women in lingerie. Thugger seems to be having some fun with the women, while J. Cole and Scott seem occupied counting money and taking care of business.

J. Cole is the producer of Young Thug’s upcoming album. He hasn’t revealed a ton about the project yet, but it’s presumably coming out soon since Young Thug is about to head out on tour this fall with Machine Gun Kelly.

Young Thug’s last project, Slime Language, was released in 2018. So far this year, the Atlanta rapper has released “The London” and featured on tracks by Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, and several others.

Cole seems pretty excited about Thugger’s upcoming release. “If you want to talk about Young Thug as an artist, he’s an innovator,” Cole said in 2018. “If you know skills, you call him a mumble rapper all you want, but if you know skills and you know the art of rapping, that dude is a genius.”

Watch the video for “The London” above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.