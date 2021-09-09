Who knew Kid Cudi, Young Thug, and Strick loved pancakes so much? A massive, syrup-covered plate of the starchy breakfast favorite features prominently in the trio’s new video for “Moon Man,” along with the usual assortment of YSL Records’ signature snakes, beautiful women, and one trippy camper van where they share the bountiful breakfast and perform their verses.

“Moon Man” appears on YSL Records’ April album release Slime Language 2, which showcases the non-Young Thug talent of Thug’s label. “Moon Man” is one of Strick’s standout tracks on the album, while the song takes its title from one of Kid Cudi’s nicknames. Among the tracks that appear on the project, singles included the Drake-featuring “Solid” with Thug and Gunna, the TikTok-favorite “Ski,” which spawned its own dance challenge, and “Real,” which saw Thug teaming up with his brother Unfoonk to show off the latter’s melodic gifts.

The group also used the album’s release as an opportunity to do some good in the hood, paying bail for 30 Fulton County Jail inmates and providing them a family dinner with their loved ones in the video for “Paid The Fine.” Looking to the future, Thug is set to release his next album Punk in the coming months, while Cudi features in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

Watch Young Thug and Strick’s “Moon Man” video featuring Kid Cudi above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.