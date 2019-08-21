Young Thug Tries To Explain Why Lil Wayne Dislikes Him So Much

Getty Image

Young Thug may be one of the hottest, more beloved new rappers around at the moment but not everyone likes the Atlanta upstart — Thugger’s own inspiration as an artist, Lil Wayne, has expressed his distaste for the trap pioneer in the past, leaving the two at odds over everything from album titles to Thug’s supposed involvement in a shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. On press tour to promote his new album, So Much Fun, Thug addressed the friction between himself and his idol in an interview with LA radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

“I don’t think that n—a like me,” Thug joked with the hosts. “He don’t like me. I think it’s because he just been with Birdman his whole life and he’s just so spoiled to the point where it’s like… he’s really spoiled. He’s been a millionaire, he’s been a superstar since he was nine years old. So he don’t know nothing but his way. [The reason why he dislikes me] probably has nothing in the world to do with me.”

Considering that Thug associated himself with Birdman at the height of Lil Wayne’s dispute with his former boss, the veracity of that claim seems dubious at best. Furthermore, Thugger definitely titled a mixtape of his in reference to Lil Wayne’s Carter album series — while Birdman actively blocked the release of Tha Carter V, which only released in 2018 after a nearly five-year delay — which couldn’t have endeared him to his “idol” very much. However, his joking around about their issues likely won’t do much to patch up the rift anytime soon.

