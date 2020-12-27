Young Thug Says Lil Wayne Ignored Him The First Time They Met

Young Thug has become one of today’s most influential acts in hip-hop, and when his rise began, the Atlanta rapper tried to show love to someone who influenced him. That someone was Lil Wayne. When Thug signed to Cash Money Records, it was in the midst of Wayne’s beef with the label’s founder, Birdman, who had blocked his album Tha Carter V from being released. Thug then named his 2015 album Barter 6 — a reference to the blocked album. But Wayne was not amused. However, the two rappers are now finally on good terms. Thug reflected on his tension with Wayne during a recent appearance on the podcast Million Dollars Worth of Game.

Gillie Da King, the podcast’s host, asked Thug about his first interactions with Wayne. “The first day that n**** didn’t goddamn dap me up,” he said. “Tried me. That n**** tried my pimping… My motherf*cking feet hurt n****, cause I’m a real stepper. Don’t do me like that.” Thug also recalled another moment, when Wayne gave him a dispassionate handshake, implying that he would not shake his hand in the future if things did not change.

Their differences continued into summer 2019, when Thug claimed they didn’t see eye to eye because Wayne was so “spoiled.” Thug and Wayne recently collaborated on the latter’s new mixtape No Ceilings 3 on a remix of Travis Scott’s “Out West.”

You can watch a clip from the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast episode above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.