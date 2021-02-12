Young Thug fans are still waiting for the rapper to release not one, but two projects. The eclectic rapper has forced his supporters to exercise every bit of their patience as he continues to work on his Punk and Slime Language 2 albums. While the wait will certainly continue, the journey may almost be over as Thug returns with his new single, “That Go!” The track is a high-energy effort that sees contributions from Meek Mill and T-Shyne, two acts that Thug has worked with on multiple occasions in his career.

The new song will hopefully be a wave of more positive actions from Young Thug. Over the past few months, the rapper has caught himself in a few brief moments of controversy due to statements he made during interviews. The first came when he gave his reason for never working with fellow ATLien, Andre 3000. “Dre likes his ass kissed,” the rapper said in part during an appearance on T.I.’s expediTIously. The second instance when he implied that he had more recognizable hits than Jay-Z. The latter seemed to cause more of a storm, but Thug clarified the comment as nothing more than an instance of “talking [too] fast.”

Press play on “That Go!” in the video above.

