Young Thug Releases His ‘Slime & B’ Mixtape With Chris Brown

Just nine months removed from the release of his most recent full-length album, So Much Fun, Young Thug remains as productive as ever. After contributing guest verses to projects from the likes of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott, he’s returned with a new full-length project of his own — this time, a collaborative mixtape with R&B singer Chris Brown called Slime & B.

Consisting of 13 tracks, Slime & B appears to split time evenly between the two principal artists, with appearances from frequent collaborators of both such as E-40, Future, Gunna, Lil Duke, Shad Da God, Too Short, and more. It features production from Murda Beatz, OG Parker, RJ Lamont, Tariq Beats, T-Minus, Turbo, and Wheezy. The mixtape’s release falls on Chris Brown’s 31st birthday.

While the tape marks the first full-length collaboration between Young Thug and Brown, it’s one of a handful of collaborative releases from the younger Thugger, who released Super Slimey with Future in 2017, the compilation album Slime Language with his own YSL Records in 2018, and was rumored to be working on a joint album with late Chicago artist Juice WRLD at the time of Juice’s death. There is also a sequel to Super Slimey featuring Lil Baby and Gunna in the works as well.

Listen to Slime & B above.

