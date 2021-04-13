A little under three years after the release of his record label’s debut compilation, Slime Language, Young Thug has revealed the long-awaited release date for its sequel, Slime Language 2. Rather than rolling the project out over an extended period of time, Thug has instead announced its upcoming release date without warning via tweet; it’s due this Friday, April 16.

4/16 THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/Lxr5rhyavJ — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 13, 2021

Although there’s no confirmed tracklist for the project, Thug has teased new songs via social media, usually during one of his impromptu live streams on Instagram. He also previously a handful of loose singles, such as “That Go!” with Meek Mill and T Shyne, that some fans believe will appear on the upcoming compilation. The roster of YSL Records has grown since the original Slime Language, adding the colorfully monikered Unfoonk, Aerolyn Mansion, Yung Kayo, and Wyte Knight to a group that already included Gunna, Lil Duke, Lil Keed, Strick, and Nechie, among others.

Slime Language 2 will be the first full-length release from Young Thug since 2019’s So Much Fun, while several YSL projects have come out in the interim, including albums from Gunna (Wunna) and Lil Keed (Trapped On Cleveland 3), and EPs from Strick (See You When I Land) and HiDoraah and Dolly White (Slimestas). Thug has also teased a new track with Gunna rumored to on Slime Language 2, which you can check out below.

