Young Thug’s ‘So Much Fun’ Is Officially His First No. 1 Album

Young Thug has been around for a while now, and yet, after a bunch of mixtapes, he only just released his debut album, So Much Fun. Releasing an “album” is something Thugger hadn’t done before now, and the record also ushered in another first for him: The release is his first to top the Billboard 200 chart, as it debuts in the No. 1 spot on the chart dated August 31.

It climbed to the top thanks to 131,000 equivalent album units for the week ending August 22. It also garnered about 167.9 million on-demand audio streams, which is the second-biggest week for a hip-hop album this year, behind only Juice Wrld’s Death Race For Love, which had 176.4 million streams on the chart dated March 23.

This is Thug’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but it’s not his first chart-topper in general. In 2017, he guested on Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” and the track became a No. 1 single that year. That said, So Much Fun is his first No. 1 as the lead artist.

Thug could have another album on the way soon as well. In a recent interview, he said an album titled Punk would be out in “two months,” and said of it, “It’s most definitely touching music. It’s music that the world is going to embrace. […] [Punk] means brave, not self-centered, conscious. Very, very neglected, very misunderstood. Very patient, very authentic.”

