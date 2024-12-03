A day after being stabbed in jail, Yak Gotti has been found not guilty on all charges against him in the longest trial in Georgia history. According to WSB-TV, Yak Gotti and Shannon Stilwell were the last two alleged members of YSL on trial for various charges relating to racketeering and gang activity; while the jury deemed the rapper was not guilty of said activity, Stilwell was only found guilty of one charge, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’ll be charged at a future date.

For the most part, though, this brings an end to the two-year ordeal of the members of YSL, which prosecutors alleged is/was a gang operating under the guise of a record label. Both prosecutors and the defenses issued their closing arguments last Tuesday, and the verdicts were issued after only two days of deliberations. The delay in delivering the verdicts was attributed to a break for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The 56-page indictment was issued against 28 members of YSL, including Yak Gotti, Young Thug, and Gunna, in May 2022, leading to a year’s worth of plea negotiations. Gunna, Unfoonk, and others agreed to plea guilty to racketeering in exchange for time served, with Thug biding his time through the controversial trial. He accepted a plea deal of his own in October, requesting an exemption of his probation terms for his protégé and brother.