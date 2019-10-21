Although Youngboy NBA has found himself in some legal trouble over the past few months, he has reason to celebrate thanks to his new mixtape, AI YoungBoy 2. Yesterday (October 20), it was announced that the mixtape has debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart. Coincidentally, Youngboy also celebrated his 20th birthday yesterday.

The mixtape managed to top the chart thanks to the over 110,000 units it sold during the week ending October 17. AI YoungBoy 2, which is Youngboy’s first No. 1 album, was promoted by the singles “Self Control” and “Slime Mentality.” In addition to those tracks, Youngboy released a visual for the mixtape’s “Carter Son” and “In Control.” AI YoungBoy 2 is the follow-up to Youngboy’s 2017 project AI YoungBoy.

Outside of music, things have been tough for Youngboy over the past couple years. In August, the rapper was released from prison to await his probation hearing. Before that, Youngboy was detained because his probation was revoked for his social media usage. Youngboy was also involved in a fatal shooting in Florida in May, arrested in Atlanta for weed possession and physical obstruction in February, and charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping in March of 2018.

AI Youngboy 2 is out now via Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

