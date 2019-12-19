YoungBoy NBA Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Battery In His 2018 Kidnapping Case

TMZ reports that 20-year-old Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy NBA will avoid prison time in his assault case after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor battery. In exchange, Ware County District Attorney prosecutors dropped the charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault. YoungBoy was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a fine of $1,500, and must attend anger management classes.

YoungBoy was initially arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in February 2018 when he was caught on hotel security cameras slamming his girlfriend on the floor and dragging her back to his room. His girlfriend later insisted that the two were horseplaying, declining to press charges, but a grand jury still indicted YoungBoy. The girlfriend declined to testify against him, prompting the Ware County D.A. to tell TMZ, “We resolved the case as best we could without her cooperation.”

YoungBoy, meanwhile, was still on probation from his 2016 aggravated assault with a firearm case but avoided additional jail time after his 2018 arrest. Despite his various legal troubles, which included a stint in prison earlier this year for violating a court order on using social media, YoungBoy’s latest mixtape, AI YoungBoy 2, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 behind the sequels “Self Control” and “Slime Mentality.”

