Youngboy NBA was released from prison today according to WAFB in his hometown, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, completing a stint ordered by a judge after he violated his probation by using social media. Youngboy has been on probation since 2017, when he was sentenced to three years probation against a suspended 10-year prison sentence for aggravated assault with a firearm.

WAFB reports that Youngboy was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, will be placed on house arrest for 14 months, and faces a hearing regarding his probation status at the end of the month, on August 30. If the judge determines that he really did violate the terms of his probation, the prison sentence he previously avoided could be unsuspended, sending him away for a long while. It doesn’t look good for him in that regard: Earlier this year, he was arrested for weed possession, last year he avoided jail time on a kidnapping charge, and in the incident that prompted his most recent jail stay, he was involved in a fatal shooting at a Miami hotel. He escaped judgement then, too, as his security only fired in self-defense, but his boasting afterward may cost him — he’ll find out August 30.

As he’s currently on house arrest, Youngboy won’t be able to tour or perform until then.

