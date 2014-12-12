Boyz II Men, Lisa Loeb, And So Much Ace Of Base: A Look Back At Billboard’s Top 10 Songs Of 1994

Anyway, with all that in mind, and because 2014 is winding down, I thought it would be fun to look back at Billboard’s Top 10 songs from 1994. Are we remembering it with rose-colored glasses, as one tends to do when one gets nostalgic? Probably. Definitely.
Away we go.
1) Ace of Base – The Sign
Congratulations, you have this song in your head now!
Yes, even with all the notable music released in 1994 — and I do urge you to glance at both the full Top 100 and this list of albums that came out that year — “The Sign” by Ace of Base took home the top spot on Billboard’s year-end list. We loved weird Swedish Eurodancesynth pop music so much back then. Don’t believe me? Stick around as we work our way through this chart.
While we’re on the subject, did you know that Ace of Base founding member Ulf Ekberg was in a neo-Nazi rock band in the 1980s called Commit Suicide that performed songs with lyrics like, “Men in white hoods march down the road, we enjoy ourselves when we’re sawing off n—–s’ heads/ Immigrant, we hate you! Out, out, out, out! Nordic people, wake up now! Shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot”? That’s not good! But he has also apologized profusely for it a number of times since then, including in this statement to the Huffington Post. That’s, uh, better!
We are learning so much already.
2) All-4-One – I Swear
Proof 1994 was a goofy year: All-4-One, a store brand version of Boyz II Men, charted ahead of Boyz II Men on the singles list with a song that stayed at number one for 11 weeks, despite the fact that Boyz II Men had a song that was at number one for a record-setting 14 weeks IN THE SAME YEAR and only slipped to number two in week 15 because BOYZ II MEN RELEASED ANOTHER SONG THAT BUMPED IT OUT OF THE TOP SPOT. This is madness. We should be ashamed of ourselves.
But I digress. Hey, here’s something you might not know about “I Swear”: it is the song the a capella group sings in The Social Network right as Divya Narenda finds out that Zuckerberg created Facebook, and they get the lyrics wrong. The group sings “You’ll never cry those happy tears” instead of “You’ll ONLY cry those happy tears.” That doesn’t even make sense! She’ll never be happy enough to cry? YOU’RE RUINING THE MEANING OF THE SONG. Totally took me out of the movie.
As far as I can tell, there are three possibilities here: 1) Aaron Sorkin, the writer, messed up; 2) David Fincher, the director, messed up; or 3) the Harvard a capella group at the time was a bunch of dang idiots and the producers of the film were so committed to accuracy that they wrote the group’s incompetence into the film. Perhaps I have spent too much time thinking about this.
3) Boyz II Men – I’ll Make Love to You
This is the aforementioned record-setting Boyz II Men song that was inexplicably bumped below groups of copycats and Swedish interlopers to end up at number three. Fun fact about this song: The second Boyz II Men song that nudged it out of the top spot after 14 weeks was the far superior “On Bended Knee,” which stayed at number one for three of the final four weeks of the year. The song that butted in for one week to break up its reign? “Here Comes the Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze. What a magical time to be alive.
Oh, and shoutout to my fellow 9-14 year olds in 1994 who asked their parents or grandparents for this CD for Christmas and specified “The one with ‘I’ll Make Love to You’ on it, please.” Holiday fun for everyone.
4) Celine Dion – Power of Love
There is only one song titled “The Power of Love” and it is sung by Huey Lewis. I refuse to recognize this … this fraud. This unscrupulousness. This bald-faced Canadian chicanery.
5) Mariah Carey – Hero
The video for “Hero” is notable because it is just Mariah Carey standing on stage in a concert hall with 40 pounds of curly hair sprayed into a pile on top of her head, wearing a little black dress, and belting her heart all the way out. This was more or less the last we would see of this Mariah, as her transformation into a fabulous busty diva who wears ball gowns exclusively regardless of occasion or time of day would begin shortly thereafter. This makes for a fun conversation topic at parties: Which Mariah do you prefer? (Note: The correct answer is Singing “Fantasy” at the Boardwalk with ODB Mariah.)
Anyway, one other little tidbit about the song “Hero”: No one — steely businessmen, strong single mothers who work three jobs and don’t have time to cry, cynical millenials who dismiss fun out of hand as a principle, NO ONE — is immune to this song after three or four glasses of wine. Oh, you will sing along. And you will have feelings. Mariah Carey will drag them out of you if she has to.
The Sign was the first actual CD I ever bought. I was not cool.
I think someone bought the cassette and it ended in my home.
By someone, I mean my brother.
Those were dark days indeed.
I owe Far Beyond Driven, Divine Intervention and Jar of Flies a great debt for keeping me sane that year.
I rode my bike to the store to buy FBD. Good times.
I got stoned on a field trip to see “Schindler’s List”. I listened to Far Beyond Driven through the entire movie. METAL
Back then I hated the ubiquity of Ace of Base.
Like some kind of cosmic intervention, their videos no longer exist if you click on them. Thank you god.
OOPS! Had my VPN engaged. Still…only Ace of Base wouldn’t play. I call that divine intervention.
With the exception of Celine Dion, there were some real hotties back in the day. Lisa Loeb can still get it!
You’re way off on “All For Love”… that was the mad note! Only love song greater than that is Meatloaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love”. Speaking of hotties, anyone remember the chick in that?! Holy smokes!
Its got me thinking… when did music become so disgustingly fugly? Iggy, Lady Gaga, Lorde? I’d even bang the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes before touching those skanks!
#bringbackthesexy
wat
Nevermind.
I love you even more now, BurnsyFan66.
And I got nothin but love for ya too @FunkyWarmMedina! …but I wooon’t dooo thaaaat.
Beavis: “Ace of Base sucks!”
Butthead: “Uhhhh, this isn’t Ace of Base, Beavis.”
Beavis: “Yeah, I know…I just wanted to say, ‘Ace of Base sucks.'”
I also appreciate their commentary on the Bryan Adams/Sting/Rod Stewart song.
[www.youtube.com]
Beavis and Butthead: greatest social commentary of the 90s, and then a few years back when they teased us with one more season.
I think music died in 1993. The late 90s early 2000s were a train wreck of awfulness.
After analyzing the charts I have concluded that the Dark Ages for rock music & a lot of pop music was sometime between 1998 & 2002.
Coincidentally, TRL first premiered in 1998. Now, I’m not saying MTV giving a bunch of pre-teens with too much money & time the power to flood the airwaves with whatever tasteless s*** they liked killed off MTV & almost killed of music, I’m just saying…well, actually, that is what I’m saying.
…F*** TRL.
Shit, those were the years I was in college. Thanks for making me feel goddamn old.
Actually, if you look at the albums released in 94, they were pretty incredible. You had a lot of pop filler that year, but you had a lot of really really solid releases. Hip hop experienced a golden age, metal went mainstream (celebrate that or despite it, whatever) and Boyz II Men killed R&B, because after that album there was no point.
T-Brax wore a wig to the wedding. You’re welcome.
I started working at a record store the week they found Kurt Cobain, and I stayed there until the end of the 1990s. While the herd was buying up shit like Celine Dion, Ace Of Base and all that bad R&B, the alternative charts were where the real excitement was. Pearl Jam, Beck, NIN, Soundgarden, STP, Counting Crows (seriously… they were considered “alternative” for a while before they crossed over), Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer…
You know… The stuff people actually remember fondly.
NIN, STP, Counting Crows, and (I’d add) Tool were the authors of my gospels in the 90s. Great music.
It was a really exciting time to be a record store music geek. There’s an entire layer of bands from that era that had amazingly high quality, but short, career runs, which resulted in little recognition from the consumers of the time.
Even some bands that had been around a while didn’t get recognition for some reason. I remember hearing Screaming Trees around ’94 for the first time and being blown away. They just never took off like the other Washington grunge/rock/alternative bands did.
I can’t believe I forgot to mention my fifth gospel: Alice in Chains. Layne Staley’s voice was a national treasure.
@SatanHimself Absolutely. The early and mid-nineties were my 1960s. Some fantastic alt-rock music was being produced. Today I can’t find anything and I still listen to Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. I saw them at the Bridge School Benefit a couple months ago and they can still get it.
I’m always amused whenever I look back at the Year-End 100 charts from the ’90s…everyone seems to remember it as nothing but a Shangri-La of alternative, indie, & occasional gangster rap music, & while I wouldn’t say that isn’t true, the actual charts…well, they tell a different story. =P
[longboredsurfer.com]
My personal favorite is 1993, which I have now declared as The Most Disposable Year in Pop Music. Seriously, look through the chart there, & for at least a quarter of the songs you’ll find yourself going “…Who??”
Danger, I think, nay I KNOW, that this world needs you to do another 90s music video breakdown watching the video for Ill Make Love to You brought back your insightful commentary and I NEED MORE.
Thank god I was born into the information age and non-horrible music is readily available.
I graduated high school in ’94. “Hero” was voted our class song. This artsy alternative chick I was not pleased.
The only version of “I Swear” that matters:
[www.youtube.com]
Hadn’t seen that Stay video in forever. I didn’t realize it was a one take thing. Also, I have a friend that looks just like Lisa Loeb. Even seen her karaoke Stay.
Seeing a friend who looks like Lisa Loeb karaoke Stay would take her well out of “friend” territory and into “heartbreaking crush” territory for me.
Unfortunately, she’s had the same boyfriend for pretty much the entire time I’ve known her.
Meanwhile, I was listening to Ill Communication, The Crow Soundtrack and Purple on a loop.
will anyone deny that the early to mid ’90s is the golden era of getting laid music?
Your mom got laid to music of the early 70s.
True story about “All For Love”: a girl at my high school baccalaureate read the lyrics to that song as a poem she wrote. Once she hit the chorus about half the crowd started murmuring loudly. It was MAGNIFICENT
I should clarify she did this in 1999
My favorite Mariah was the one who dressed slutty in all her videos.
Huh? Whatever do you mean??
[youtu.be]
Gross.
I work in retail. The radio station plays the same 120-150 songs. About 80-90 of those songs are all 90’s “hits”.
Every.
Single.
Day.
The craziness is, anyone who knew anything about music didnt listen to any of this shit unless we wanted a chance to feel up our high school girlfriends. NWA, KRS-1, Public Enemy… The lsit goes on and on. SUCH a great year for music.
II dominated the charts:
Biggie, Wu-Tang, Craig Mack and Nas all make their debut. (okay, Chambers was November of 93 but for all intents and purposes all their songs played in 94!)
Offspring and Korn (for better or worse) redefine rock music, and Soundgarden releases the monster that was Superunknown.
Then the year ends with MTV releasing Nirvana Unplugged, still the best unplugged.
Was there a lot of pop filler? No doubt. But there was some SERIOUS music released at the end of 93/94.
Where’s E40 and Mac Dre you fucking pussies.
Did anyone outside of the Bay know them? Cause I knew Too Short, and that’s it. And I lived in L.A.
“There is only one song titled “The Power of Love” and it is sung by Huey Lewis.”
Fans of Holly Johnson and Jennifer Rush would dispute that.
Fun fact: “Hero” was originally supposed to play over the end credits of the ’92 movie of the same name, but the label wouldn’t let the song go (in a classic case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing, both the song and the movie are owned by Columbia). You can just see the names of the star’s assistants, the re-recording mixers and that weird five-sided IATSE logo going up the screen as Mariah sings, can’t you?
NOPE. ONLY HUEY LEWIS AND THE MOTHERFUCKING NEWS.
Speaking of end credit songs, “All For Love” is so shamelessly designed to be the next “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” that it serves Disney right it never caught on to the same extent. That’s what you get for making a movie with Charlie Sheen as one of the three musketeers…
adjust your fedora and scarf.
Some of the songs here I loved when I was in the 8th/9th grade, especially “I’ll Make Love to You”, “All For Love”, “I Swear”, and “Hero”.
To put this into perspective, at the time Billboard had a “Modern Rock” chart as well, and that’s where you’ll find all the defining artists of the time.
I absolutely sold tons of the above terrible albums, but those were mostly bought by *consumers*, not music fans. Those CDs don’t exist anymore for the most part. They were thrown out or donated a decade ago and replaced with whatever pop music was on the radio cyclically.
I miss Uncle Luke.
I recorded over a tape my sister made with “The Sign” on it. So when I listened to “Stairway to Heaven” it would inexplicably cut in to the middle of the song.
Thanks for reminding how much I loved “Breathe again” by Toni Braxton.