‘You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch’ Is The Greatest Diss Track In History

Dr. Seuss

It is my position that “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” is the greatest diss track ever recorded. There are other challengers, of course. “Ether” is the most notable of these, in large part because it contains the line “You 36 and in a karate class?,” which remains to this day the funniest and most devastating thing anyone has ever said about Jay-Z. I don’t know if you’ve listened to “Ether” lately, though. Large parts of it just devolve into cheap anti-gay rhetoric that doesn’t track at all in 2018, and probably shouldn’t have back when it was released. So that’s out.

“Hit ‘Em Up” is heavy and mean like an ornery rhino. The entire last minute is just Tupac yelling at people, no bars, no rhymes. Go listen to it again. It’s crazy in hindsight. Out of all the stuff he says (which includes calling out people’s moms, claiming he slept with Biggie’s girl, and threatening to kill basically any person who has ever lived in New York), the cruelest is probably the line about Mobb Deep and sickle cell. Too real, Tupac. Definitely crossed a line with this one. And we know how that ended. No, this will not do either.

Even recently, there was the Pusha T and Drake battle that involved revelations about hidden children and ghostwriters and other such information that made it really look like they had a team of personal investigators on each other. I kind of like this idea. I hope one day a diss track starts out like “Don’t come back at me until you settle up that unpaid cable bill from 2014, you 486 credit-score-having buster.” Get hackers involved. Show receipts. Literally. Show me actual receipts of actual purchases. “Back in 2005 you spent $450 on an eBay auction for a phone that turned out to be just a plastic display model, you easily duped clown-ass mothereffer.” And so on.

None of those can touch the Grinch song, though. The Grinch song — from the original half-hour cartoon, as sung by a man named Thurl Ravenscroft, which is a top-five real name ever and something I have factored into my outlandish declaration about this song — is a killer from beginning to end. It’s six verses — no chorus — of non-stop brutal owns. Creative ones, too. Ones that cut deep. It starts out slow and straightforward but, by the end… I mean, there’s no coming back from some of these. Let’s look at it verse-by-verse. You’ll see. I’m not crazy.

Hit me, Thurl.