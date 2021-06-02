Yung Baby Tate Plays ‘Whack-A-Hoe’ In Her Cheeky ‘Eenie Meenie’ Video

In the colorful video for Yung Baby Tate‘s new single “Eenie Meenie,” the burgeoning Atlanta star makes her lyrics literal with a campy take on a classic carnival game. Instead of whacking moles, she’s whacking hoes — or in this case, f*ckboys — with a giant inflatable hammer, making them adjust to her ways rather than the other way around. There’s also a “blink and you’ve missed it” cameo from fellow rapper Westside Boogie, who’s often addressed similar sentiments in his own music.

Tate’s new single comes from the recently released deluxe version of her first major-label EP (and sixth overall) After The Rain, which arrived May 21 after months of teasing from Tate and finagling from fans. In addition to the original seven songs, the deluxe features six new tracks, including “Eeenie Meenie” and the TikTok-favorite “Focused,” as well as more R&B-focused tracks that show off her singing and songwriting. The “Eenie Meenie” video is her second video from the EP after the Flo Milli-featuring, affirmational “I Am.” Tate detailed the making of that clip for Uproxx’s Behind The Video.

Watch the “Eenie Meenie” video above. You can read Uproxx’s newly released digital cover story here.

Yung Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.