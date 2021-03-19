Yung Baby Tate And Flo Milli Flaunt Black Girl Magic In Their Colorful ‘I Am’ Video

Yung Baby Tate and Flo Milli released their exuberant collaboration, “I Am,” back in December, and today, they share the colorful, artsy video for the song directed by Andre Muir, who previously worked with Mahalia, Vic Mensa, and Adidas. The video, which features what I’m calling a “baby Beyonce” aesthetic, puts Black girl magic at the forefront, while the two women pamper themselves and flex their spiritual wealth.

Both rappers experienced big breakouts in 2020. Yung Baby Tate, who signed with Issa Rae’s Atlantic-backed record label Raedio, followed up her well-received, self-released 2019 debut Girls with After The Rain, a seven-song EP that featured “I Am” and 6lack on “Let It Rain.” She also landed a spot on Dreamville’s compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III on the song “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” with Bas, Cozz, Buddy, and Guapdad 4000. Last month, she featured on Tkay Maidza’s “Kim.”

Meanwhile, Flo Milli came out with her debut album Ho, Why Is You Here?, in July, becoming one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. Since then, she’s featured on Rich The Kid’s “Nasty” with Mulatto and Rubi Rose and released her own singles “Roaring 20s” and “Back Pack” this year.

Watch Yung Baby Tate’s “I Am” video featuring Flo Milli above.

