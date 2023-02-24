Skrillex is back and better than ever. Last weekend, the superstar EDM producer dropped two albums, one of which by surprise following a five-hour set at Madison Square Garden. On the second of the two albums, called Don’t Get Too Close is a collaboration with Yung Lean and Bladee called “Ceremony.”

Today (February 23), Skrillex has shared the video for “Ceremony.” In the video, Skrillex, Lean, and Bladee are seen partying and performing in various parts of Thailand, and also enjoying lavish dinners and drinks.

“What I got now won’t be here again / Let the sunshine shine right in / Everywhere we go, they let us in / Smoke in your hair and it smells like mint / Timberlands stomp, go stomp it in,” raps Lean on the song’s chorus, over a hypnotic, trancey beat.

Swedish rapper Bladee jumps in with a verse, describes the solace he finds within the music, rapping, “X out the line, paradise / It calls on me, the fall, the uprising / Yeah, I, rose gold rain / Nothing’s lеft in the way, it’s been real / It’s been too real.”

You can check out the video for “Ceremony” above.

