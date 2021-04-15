In 2018, City Girls were an intriguing duo on the rise, receiving coveted co-signs from the likes of Quality Control Music and Drake. However, the Miami duo’s hot streak nearly came to an end after JT was locked up for credit card fraud, leaving Yung Miami to carry on performing under the City Girls moniker solo. As Yung Miami tells Megan Thee Stallion in an insightful discussion for Interview magazine, the duo’s public perception was so bad that she had to “beg” DJs to play City Girls’ music at clubs.

“JT went to jail and I used to have to beg the DJs to play our song,” Miami admits. She also had trouble getting her discouraged co-star excited to continue hustling in the rap game. “I used to be like, ‘JT, we got to rap for real.’ They were going up for our songs in the club and she’d be like, ‘B*tch, I’m in jail. I’m not thinking about no f*cking music.’ And I was like, ‘JT, this is our way out. I think we should take this seriously.’”

JT also tells an amusing story about how she spent her advance. “At the time, girl, I was so hood,” she recalls. “I think I gave my ex-boyfriend some money for his lawyer and he still went to jail for a long-ass time. Whew, girl, I hate him. Other than that, I don’t remember. I was just spending money fast. I ain’t going to lie.”

You can read the full interview here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.