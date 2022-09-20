Yung Miami 22
Getty Image
Music

Yung Miami Says She Won’t Do A ‘Period Ahh, Period Uhh’ Remix: ‘I Hate That Trend’

by: Twitter

Yung Miami won’t be joining Baby Tate, Bebe Rexha, Chlöe, or Lil Nas X in hopping on the latest TikTok trend. When asked on Twitter to jump on the “Period Ahh Period Uhh” wave, the City Girls star made her position clear: “No!!!!! I hate that trend & don’t think it’s funny either.”

TikTok user Britt Barbie started the madness in late August with a video recap of her recent “Five Below haul,” including a plastic bridge for her gecko, mechanical pencils, and a wooden stick massager. She punctuated her description of each miscellaneous item with an empathic “period ahh.” That blossomed into a longer “Period Ahh Period Uhh” clip, which Britt posted on September 10.

@brittbarbie3

#periodahh #perioduhh #spongebob #bestdayever #brittbarbie22 #affirmations #tarus

♬ original sound – Brittbarbie3

Yung Miami is generating plenty of viral moments by herself, anyway. She launched her Revolt talk show Caresha Please this summer. So far, she has already playfully flirted with Megan Thee Stallion, received dating advice from Gucci Mane, and put the full-court press on Saweetie. The show was recently nominated for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards scheduled for October 4.

Miami’s “Period Ahh” shutdown arguably isn’t her most interesting tweet from the last 48 hours. Amid a tweetstorm about Sunday’s (September 18) afternoon NFL slate, she responded to a since-deleted tweet, “B*tch I don’t even rap no more! Eat this P*ssy hoe I retired!” Then, she and JT were revealed as Pop Sugar’s newest cover stars yesterday (September 19). Total retirement is clearly not on the table, as the City Girls are currently opening on Jack Harlow’s North American tour in support of Come Home The Kids Miss You.

