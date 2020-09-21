Like all award ceremonies that have taken place in the last few months, the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards was held virtually this year. But it’s digital nature didn’t take away from the excitement felt by Zendaya fans when the actress became the youngest star to even receive an Emmy Award for the category of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria. Several musicians like Drake, Chloe x Halle, and Kehlani expressed their joy about the actress’ feat and celebrated her success.

Drake was quick to show his love to Zendaya, taking to his Instagram Story to congratulate the actress. “@Zendaya @euphoria it was a LOCK…congratulations,” Drake wrote.

R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle also celebrated the actress for winning the award, saying they were “in tears” over her success.

YESS!!!! @Zendaya omg we’re in tears over here. SO WELL DESERVED pic.twitter.com/IiL2u0Bc6r — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) September 21, 2020

Kehlani shared a similar sentiment, gushing over her Bay Area “sister” for her historic win.

I KNOW THATS RIGHT OAKLAND CALIFORNIA @Zendaya ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ THATS MY MF SISTER YUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 21, 2020

In her acceptance speech, Zendaya said she recognizes the “hope” in today’s youth: “I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Zendaya’s win Sunday night wasn’t the only impressive achievement of the ceremony. Hit show Schitt’s Creek had the most wins in a single season for a comedy series.

