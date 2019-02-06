UPROXX / Getty Images

November 3, 2020, is exactly 637 days away. The day when voters will head to the ballots for the 2020 presidential election. And though we have almost two years until the day is upon us, the election is already heating up, with numerous people throwing their hats into the ring, announcing their candidacies or, at the very least, exploring their options. Everyone—from seasoned politicians to billionaire businessmen—has decided that 2020 is their year.

This is the most diverse set of candidates in American history. Women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community have all come forward, and it’s shaping up to be a head-spinning, confusing, busy election. With all of the confusion, you’re probably asking: “Who is actually running, and what do they believe?”

If you want to know more about the 2020 presidential candidates, here’s your guide to their beliefs on major issues:

DEMOCRATIC

Confirmed

Cory Booker, Senator from New Jersey

Booker is the latest Democrat to confirm he’s running for president; he announced his candidacy on February 1, releasing an optimistic video in which he asserts, “In America, courage is contagious.” He has often been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration, speaking out about everything from family separation at the border to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Before he became the first African-American to represent New Jersey in Senate, Booker was a community organizer, advocating for tenant rights in Newark’s central ward. He was then elected Mayor of Newark and served from 2006 to 2013, during which time, according to Pacific Standard, he reduced crime rates, added affordable housing, city services, educational opportunities, and shared green spaces, and ushered in the city’s “biggest period of economic growth since the 1960s.”

Climate change: Booker has been talking about climate change for years, and he was even among a group of several Senators who stayed up all night in 2014, hosting a talk on the threats climate change presents. He has a 98 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters. He supports the Green New Deal: in December 2018 he tweeted, “We must take bold action on climate change & create a green economy that benefits all Americans.”

LGBTQ rights: A longtime LGBTQ advocate, Booker refused to perform marriages as Newark’s Mayor until same-sex marriage was recognized. As a brand new Senator in 2013, he co-sponsored the Respect for Marriage Act, which would have repealed the Defense of Marriage Act and recognized same-sex marriage. He also co-sponsored 2013’s Employment Non-Discrimination Act, which would have prohibited employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. During the Kavanaugh hearings, he grilled the now Supreme Court Justice on his personal views of LGBTQ rights, citing his concern that a Kavanaugh confirmation would cement the Trump administration’s trans military ban. When that exact result happened, he tweeted, “This policy is an affront to our values & hurts members of our military. This unjust ban should never be implemented & the courts should strike it down.”

Immigration: When he was still Mayor of Newark, Booker was an advocate for the DREAM Act, commenting in 2010 that it was foolish of Republicans to block a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who want to, among other things, join the military and attend school. Further, long before the Trump administration made family separation at the border into a policy, he co-sponsored 2016’s Fair Day In Court For Kids Act, which would have provided lawyers to children, sometimes as young as three- and four-years-old, who are subjected to deportation and asylum hearings without representation. He has been a vocal opponent of the family separations at the border and even wrote an essay on his experience at the border for Vox.

Taxes: Booker unsurprisingly voted against the Republican tax overhaul in 2017, and he said the bill was passed “at the expense of ordinary Americans.” In October, to combat wealth inequality, a gap which is growing, especially among racial lines, Booker introduced the American Opportunity Accounts Act, which would create savings accounts for kids, allowing them to make “wealth-building purchases” like paying for higher education or a down payment on a house. Every child would receive $1,000 at birth, and they would receive subsequent deposits based on their family income. This proposal would “come close” to wiping out the racial wealth gap according to Naomi Zewde, a researcher at Columbia. In order to pay for this proposal, Booker would restore the estate tax to 45 percent—its 2009 rate.

Gun control: Of the Parkland kids and their fight for gun control, Booker has said, “These young people are showing what true courage is.” Gun control, he says, is not a fringe issue, but a fight “for the majority of Americans” who want “common sense” measures. He supports closing the gun show loophole, universal background checks, and reauthorizing the assault weapons ban.

Health care: Booker supports Senator Bernie Sanders’s Medicare-for-All proposal, which would completely overhaul the U.S. health care system. Booker would create a public system that would cover all Americans, regardless of age or pre-existing conditions, though he would not dismantle the private system, citing countries that maintain private markets while still making public health care available for all.

Kamala Harris, Senator from California

After months of speculation, Harris officially announced her campaign on January 21, 2019, and kicked off her campaign on Sunday, January 27 in her hometown of Oakland, California. The former prosecutor and current Senator took office in 2017 and quickly became a vocal opponent of the Trump administration. Before she became a Senator, she was the California Attorney General.

Climate change: The League of Conservation Voters has given Harris a 100 percent scorecard. She supports the Green New Deal, a sweeping policy proposal “that would create jobs with fair wages for every American, while simultaneously converting the U.S. economy to renewable energy sources in just 12 years.”

LGBTQ rights: Harris has been criticized for her time as the California Attorney General, during which she blocked efforts to allow trans prison inmates to receive gender reassignment surgery. That said, she also declined to defend Proposition 8, the infamous same-sex marriage proposal, co-sponsored a bill to eliminate the “gay panic” and “trans panic” defense for criminals and signed directives both supporting Obama-era protections for trans students and condemning North Carolina’s infamous bathroom bill. She is considered by several LGBTQ outlets to be the most LGBTQ-friendly candidate running.

Immigration: Harris recently called President Donald Trump’s demands for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a “medieval vanity project.” During the government shutdown, she voted against funding the wall in order to reopen the federal government. She is a vocal supporter of DREAMers, and she recently co-signed a bill that would grant privacy to DACA recipients, so their information could not be used by immigration enforcement. She has been vocal about what she sees as human rights abuses at the border, and she believes that, when it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the U.S. should “probably think about starting from scratch.”

Taxes: Harris has proposed a $2.8 trillion tax plan that would pay tax credits up to $3,000 ($6,000 for couples) for middle- and working-class Americans. Neither high earners nor those without incomes would benefit from her plan. She would eliminate the tax cuts that were passed in last fall’s sweeping rewrite of the tax code, which heavily benefited the rich. She has also proposed tax credits for renters who make less than $100,000 yearly and spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

Gun control: Harris supports Senator Dianne Feinstein’s proposed ban on assault weapons (which the U.S. enacted from 1994-2004). She also supports universal background checks and has a 7 percent rating from the National Rifle Association.

Health care: Harris would like to enact single-payer health care, replacing the private system currently in place. Her Medicare-for-All plan is closely based on Bernie Sanders’s singer-payer plan, which would essentially eliminate private insurance. After receiving criticism for her health care plan, she announced she’s open to more moderate health care plans, but won’t waver on making single-payer available.