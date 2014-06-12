A Kid Taking Creepshots On The Beach With A Helicopter Drone Got His Ass Handed To Him By An Angry Woman

Last month a teenager was using a helicopter drone mounted with a camera to take creepy creep pictures of women at Hammonasset beach in Madison, Connecticut until he was confronted by an upset woman, Andrea Mears. Words were exchanged as Mears attempted to restrain the teen and call police, but then something went awry and the older woman went extreme #YesAllWomen and ended up giving that little sh*t the beatdown I’m positive he richly deserved.
The teen, for his part, made sure to hang on to his camera phone for dear life to capture the entire confrontation on video, and Mears was charged with assault. NBC 5 reports:
It all started when a teen, Austin Haughwout, was using a remote-controlled aircraft with a camera attached to it to film beach-goers while hovering overhead. Since it’s in a public area, it’s all perfectly legal to photograph people, but it made one woman, Andrea Mears, uncomfortable.
That’s when she says she asked him what he was doing and he began to fumble with his equipment.
“In the video you see my arm go out like this because he has a cell phone in his hand and that’s when he punches me in the back of the head and grabs me by the hair,” said Mears.
But Haughwout has a different story, “She was the one that attacked me as you can see in the video. She took a swing at me and I began falling to the ground.”
OK, two things to take away here: Yes, it’s technically legal to take pictures of people on a beach. However, if you walk around with a camera standing just a few feet away from a woman while pointing a camera at her boobs, there’s gonna be a prahlum. Does that make it any different to accomplish basically the same thing using a drone with a camera, just because you, yourself, are not physically taking the pictures? Kind of like how people can be total goblins on the internet because they’re hiding behind the anonymity of a computer?
Second thing. It’s wrong to hit people. I GUESS. But if anyone ever had it coming to them in the most Joffrey Bieber way possible, it’s this kid. I mean just watch the video and tell me, male or female, that you don’t want to punch this brat in his smarmy f*cking face yourself:
Yeah, pretty much. And while this should have been a total “lesson learned” moment for Austin Haughwout, (lesson being, don’t take creepshots of women because they will beat your ass) because we’ve raised a society of Very Special Young People nurtured on gold stars and participation awards, Haughwout has abhorrently started an Indiegogo campaign to fund his civil lawsuit against Andrea Mears, which has so far only raised $382 — probably from a scant few mens’ right activists.
Sure, Indiegogo has accomplished a lot of good and funded countless cancer debts and community gardens, but after this I hope they have a long, hard think about what they’ve done.
UPDATE: This is allegedly the video that Haughwout had taken the day of the incident. If I was off base with my assumptions in this article then I sincerely apologize.
I’m actually on his side. There’s no evidence of him taking creep shots. All I see is a kid wanting his stuff and a grown woman blocking him, takin his stuff and then assaulting him.
But I’m not denying he wasn’t taking creeper shots.
[www.youtube.com]
Video of what the camera was shooting…no creeper shots.
Yup. Stacey. Do some research before you start hatin.
Amen. This is quite more black and white than Stacey gives it credit for. A physical confrontational is NEVER justified in response to a perceived lapse of manners. “Smarmy” or not.
A pussy can smell its own even without a nose.
I’m pretty sure he’s wearing a McMahon 2012 shirt
Yeah, I don’t know who to root for here. On one hand what he did was wrong and he’s a teenage asshat. But on the other hand … boobs. So you see my dilemma.
0 for 2 in as many days…apparently Stacey doesn’t so any research before she copy and pastes these stories.
[www.buzzfeed.com]
As stated above, no evidence he was creeping on anyone. And definitely against the law to punch a kid (which was recorded).
Touché.
No shit, I was reading about this on Reddit days ago and I thought it was accepted he hadn’t been doing anything of the sort. Fuck this site and fuck the people making it a
“creepy loser gets vigilante justice” issue. YOU GO GIRL, COMMIT ASSAULT ON A MINOR LIKE YOUR VOTING RIGHTS DEPEND ON IT
It’s amazing how some people can’t see they do more harm to gender egalitarianism than help it. She tried to falsely get him in trouble for assault for fucks sake. What more had to happen here before even a feminist can admit, “okay, this probably doesn’t fit our agenda for gender equality”.
you saw in reddit you say? shocking
Knee jerk negative reaction to reddit that is completely irrelevant to the discussion? shocking
Waaaah, the kid got smacked a couple times, boo hoo. And now he wants to file a civil suit? Between “stop ‘ssaulting me, asswipe!” and “you little pervert” the only true justice would be if these two got married.
That is A video, of A flight. I find it much easier to believe that this kid did something fucking creepy, and got his ass handed to him. Good.
Cool; where’s the video showing him doing something creepy?
Playing devil’s advocate here, Beans, but to answer your question: if it did exist, it’s deleted now.
He immediately called the cops on her after she assaulted him and handed over the video from his nerd copter. It wasn’t deleted and is linked like 4 times in these comments. The cops went full Stacey and blamed him first but saw the evidence and arrested her instead
I should follow up with I really like Stacey joining the writing staff here. Love to read her stuff. Just hope she doesn’t become Rowles and just ignore her mistake and instead adds a “UPDATE: Yeah I fucked up” instead
I shoudl say, ditto on all of what Marc said; I have no bone to pick with anything other than reaching spurious conclusions on the basis of one person’s account the doesn’t seem to be supported and seems kinda to be refuted. I don’t have any evidence this kid erased evidence, and he did instantly give it over to the cops, so…
Bryan is every bit as retarded as Stacey. At least he’s just a stupid commenter while she is actually pretending to be some kind of poor man’s journalist. What’s much worse than her jumping to conclusions and doing no research whatsoever is that after she realized she screwed up she puts some lame ass two line half-asses apology at the END of the story. There is no excuse for that. You fucked up Stacey…turn that bull shit apology into a real apology and put it at the beginning of the story so people don’t jump to the wrong conclusion about this guy like you did.
Um, is there proof he was creeping? If there is not then I don’t think I like this writer. If that was me on the beach and some chick would of hit me, I would of knocked her teeth out in self defense.
Someone should hit you for saying “would of”.
You’re my hero for that comment.
In just watched his footage. Did Stacey even watch it? There was no perv action going on.
You haven’t read enough of Stacey’s “work” if you still have to ask that question.
Y’all actin like some total goblins right meow behind the anonymity of your computers – get off Stacey’s nuts.
Stacey is a dumb cunt who can’t even properly admit when she is wrong. A year later and she still hasn’t put a proper apology and/or retraction of the things she said in this story. I started reading this and legitimately thought this guy was a pervert. I barely caught her two line half-apology.. Pathetic excuse for whatever she is trying to be.
@William Ray Walters hahha this is the BEST retroactive comment post I’ve ever read!!
For the record, I’d never use the terms goblins or commenter anonymity – I was mocking someone that week, I just can’t remember who.
It is not wrong to hit people who deserve to be hit. It is wrong to hit those people on camera.
Maybe she’s just one of those people that’s just scared of drones.
I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to attack white people with drones.
@JTRO
It’s illegal to attack white people who have drones?
Or it is illegal to use drones to attack white people?
This kid already lost no matter how this turns out because now there’s a video of him getting sonned by a broad on the internet.
Well, at least uproxx still has Vince.
Stacey, you suck
He didn’t take creep-shots and you’re ranting like the kid was blatantly perving on people at the beach.
Why did you feel the need to fuel your anger by making those kinds of assumptions? Did you even bother to check on the story before you wrote this trash?
Wow, you kind of should post a correction since he wasn’t taking pictures of people on the beach, tight? Damn man…poor little dork was just flying his RC and he deserved a beating on suspicion? That’s pretty jacked.
Citizen’s arrest! Also, I’m pretty sure his fly was down.
Funny point. It’s completely not illegal to take pictures of people in public places. You have no assumption of privacy in these situations.
Wow some kid flying a toy around. Better beat him up.
That kid screamed like a bitch. Anyone else think they were going to start fucking in the middle?
Um, yeah. I can’t tell who did what to whom or why. I just want to know who has an arm between his legs and why is his zipper down? Now, THAT is creepy!
I forget to zip my pants up all the time and I’m not suffering from a severe case of Teenager.
She pulled his zipper down.
Even if he was taking creepy shots (which apparently he wasn’t) if you don’t want to be seen on the beach don’t go to the beach.
“Deadbeat Groom Who Had Cold Feet For A Frey Gets What’s Coming To Him From The Lannisters.” –Stacey Ritzen
+1 Direwolf head attached to a headless corpse riding a horse
Any camera that can be attached to a RC helicopter is only going to be able to take nice panoramic shots. He couldn’t get close enough to people to distinguish much of anything. If he did, he would be buzzing them and endangering them, which would then be reasonable grounds for a confrontation, but that does not seem to be the case here.
Stacy youre such a dumb bitch, he wasn’t taking any creepshots you should’ve researched your article.
Learn how to use apostrophes you dumb fuck. She isn’t your dog or your mom so have some respect.
I don’t come here expecting journalistic responsibility. But take a second to research something first. Drones and stories about them are only going to increase. If I were a 17 year old victimized kid reading this, I’d consider legal action on anyone reporting anything other than the facts. Did you actually wish a beatdown on this kid before watching the video(s)? Seriously? Sheesh, Stacey…
“11 Years Later, Evidence Shows US Removed All Weapons Of Mass Destruction During Fully Justified War With Iraq” — Stacey Ritzen
Stacey Ritzen posted a pic of a 17 year-old kid’s nipple! There, I said it! Arrest her! An atrocious claim, but accurate. And fair. Again I’ll say it – sheesh, Stacey….
“Amanda Knox Is Guilty As Fuck.” –Stacey Ritzen
So you’re saying she’s Italian?
If anyone wants to see why this is total bullshit, here’s the footage that the kid was assaulted over. [www.youtube.com]
this kid got caught. he didn’t explain his situation when he was confronted by a woman who was clearly disturbed by his actions. he did not cooperate. She had her rights to question his actions; he was taking inappropriate pictures of people. ‘but there is no solid proof he was taking pictures’ yeah? I don’t want to sound like a feminist douche bag, but if this gender roles were switched as well as the age differences, i’m sure as fuck someone would have spoken FOR the photographed person.
there’s too much for me to say in just a damn comment section for my anger to calm. this kid was being stupid, ‘boys will be boys’ is not even a kicker. this is sexual assault.
This is the video he took. I suggest you watch it. [www.youtube.com]
fair enough.
Wait, you think if an older man tried to physically restrain a young girl, ripping her shirt off in the process, that more people would be on his side than the older woman in this situation? Maybe you should rethink that one.
What the fuck are you talking about, you goddamn psycho?
Lolba, I’ve never bashed a writer here before. But this poor kid (a minor) being bashed just doesn’t seem right. If you disagree, I understand. Otherwise, I’ll show myself out and exit stage left. This article needs to be deleted and the arguments need to go to those more intelligent Youtube commentators. Because they have just as much credibility as Stacey does at this point.
/crabsalt out
Looks like Uproxx could use a RETRACT button.
My new plan is to not click on “articles” Stacey “writes.”
But then you would miss these comment sections!
I never comment, but I’m commenting to say that this article sucks at research.
Geez keep your panties on everyone. Neither of the people in this video comes off well. The woman should not have resorted to violence. However, she was perfectly justified to think some pimply teen may have been using his fucking drone for sketchy purposes. That’s just reasonable profiling – I’d think the same thing. His video shows he was just fucking around, but in the moment she couldn’t have known and his reaction didn’t exactly instill confidence in his motives.
“Reasonable profiling”. Gitmo could use someone like you! Also, she was caught on camera claiming she was being assaulted before committing assault. Nothing he did or he was being “reasonably profiled” about make that justified.
This isn’t a case of Stacey just taking a side. She wrote an entire article cheering on an assault of an innocent kid without doing a minute of research on the actual story.
It doesn’t matter that Uproxx is “just a blog”, the level of fail in this article is unprecedented.
Yes, a kid, a camera, and a beach. Yeah, he must totally be doing something wrong, and it has to be ALL ABOUT HOW WRONG IT IS FOR PEOPLE TO STARE AT SCANTILY CLAD WOMEN IN A PUBLIC PLACE!!!!!
Also, yeah, that kid was NOT creeping on that broad. Hence, her rage at not being the center of attention.
Guys, you can’t trust Greg Pikitis. This is exactly what he wants you to believe. I’m on her side.
PIKITIS!
when the fuck do people have the right to just start grabbing peoples shit and putting there hands on people ..I hate how some people are not to badly disturbed by this just because a woman is doing this and just because she has some suspicions ..and if the kid just wound up and dropped her people would lose there shit but its cool shes hitting the kid and acting the way she is ..
Yeah, sorry, but that woman was definitely in the wrong. Way overreacting and resorting to violence in a situation that didn’t call for it, based on a faulty assumption of pervitude on the kid’s part.
“And here come the pretzels!”
I think we’re all losing sight that a white teenage guy from a New England beach town probably deserves an ass whooping on GP anyway. Yall are extra sympathetic to this kid, I don’t see this much hate when Kurp spams the site with 5 articles of the same topic on the same day.
Yeah, but Breaking Bad is over now, so we’re down to just a single post a day.
Ugh! It looked like he smiled at the 1:59 mark. Not really sure tho
#yesallhyperbole
What a major league puss. Kids these days would rather record an assault than defend themselves. Where’s Romanowski?
He was just taking pictures on the beach. Nothing pervy that can be proved. Then she got in his face and wanted him to stop. He refused, since she’s not the police and he wasn’t doing anything wrong. When she didn’t get her way, she started assaulting him. Then she knows she’s lucky she can have everyone on HER side because she’s a woman. The video clearly shows the kid just ate the beating, he didn’t swing back or anything. This article is a fail.
Ugly girls always be like omg stop staring at me you perv!
But if the video in the comments is the only thing this kid taped than may I say he showed great restraint after she went full psycho mode on him. He handled it well.
This article needs to remain up JUST AS IT IS to show not only that the writer is awful (12 hours since posting – no way she doesn’t check comments on her article) but also to highlight the lengths some self-described feminists will go to to push their agenda. The problem with the latter is that this kind of Vigilante – YesAllWomen (tags of the article) nonsense does nothing to advance actual feminism (which is about removing barriers and opening minds) and instead merely feeds the ego of a spiteful few who act as prime examples of the idea that many of those who are abused learn only the desire to inflict similar abuse.
Lets end women”s Suffrage once and for all !
seems like this article has disappeared from the site? can’t be found the scroll or even if you click a tag it doesn’t come up…wow. Only way to get to it is to web search it…sad.
*in the scroll
So she finally updated with an “apology” but now the article has been taken off the page as if it was never written…
An entire article, not a single “allegedly” until that two line “apology.” Stay classy.
seems this is still in the web culture scroll, just not the main page anymore