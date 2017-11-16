Minnesota Senator Al Franken joined the ever-growing list of men accused of sexual harassment on Thursday when TV and radio host Leeann Tweeden alleged that Franken kissed her and groped her without consent during a USO tour in 2006 — before Franken was a Senator — potentially marking him as the Democrat in Congress known to be a sexual harasser by Rep. Jackie Speier as described in her recent congressional testimony.
Franken quickly issued a brief statement, explaining that he didn’t remember the incident in the same way as Tweeden recounted, but he nonetheless expressed his “sincerest apologies.” As for the photo of Tweeden sleeping while Franken apparently groped her, the senator stated, “it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”
In a longer statement, Franken has again apologized to Tweeden, his constituents, and everyone who considers him “an ally and supporter and champion of women.” Here’s more:
“The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There’s more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it’s the only thing you care to hear, that’s fine — is: I’m sorry.
“I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed But I want to say something else, too. Over the last few months, all of us — including and especially men who respect women — have been forced to take a good, hard look at our own actions and think (perhaps, shamefully, for the first time) about how those actions have affected women. I have let them down and am committed to making it up to them.”
Laying out what we know.
– Leeann Tweeden worked at FoxNews and was/is a friend of Hannity
– 12 hours prior to Tweeden releasing her story, Roger Stone tweets about it. [mobile.twitter.com]
– She states that she was assaulted by Franken when he badgered her to practice a kiss, she agreed (to shut him up), he kissed her forcibly.
– No one was around to witness the kiss
– Franken disagrees with how the kiss occured
– Tweeden says he groped her while asleep, but evidence she provides fails to back up the accusation
– Franken apologizes and agrees to the investigation, but stands by his claim that the kiss didn’t occur the way she says
Well not nearly as damning as the allegations against Roy Moore, the same level of evidence is being presented. Franken’s first statement, which I think of as a soft non-denial of her claim, didn’t reassure me of much. I do believe we have an obligation to believe Tweeden, just as much as we believe Moore’s accusers and can’t let our disagreement with her politics get in the way.
The Roger Stone connection is disconcerting as the dude is pretty much the dirtiest, slimiest, cheatingest asshole whoever walked into politics. The fact that it’s coming out about one of the most prominent liberal senators is also suspicious. Still, she deserves just as much faith and belief as any other woman making this claim.
@Supafly – Take a look at the employment history of Ms. Tweeden and try coming back with that “she deserves just as much faith and belief as any other woman making this claim”.
The fact that Franken is open to an investigation is very telling.
I wonder if the Right Wingers who were wondering about the timing of the Roy Moore allegations will feel any concern about this. It’s rather convenient that someone who’s a friend of Hannity comes out with this allegation with everything that’s revolved around Hannity and Moore in the past few days. I’m not saying the lady is lying but the timing is very convenient.
Not too mention if they still stand by the orange pussy grabber, they have zero right to say anything.
@imbateman and @Buckaroo
Fuck you both. If Franken had an R next to his name, you wouldn’t be saying shit
I’m not saying he’s guilty, Supafly perfectly summed it up, but again, fuck you both for being hypocrites. You’re no better than the sick assholes still supporting Moore
So much class in so few comments.
@Supafly – Moore has multiple accusers. Franken has 1.
What I think happened, and I may be/probably am wrong, GOP/Fox was looking for a way to remove the light from Moore and Trump and on to a Democrat of importance. Probably asked around and found Tweeden had this photo of Franken, who is arguably the front runner for the DNC in 2020, and his in a compromising position. Maybe she embellishes her story a bit b/c she/they know we’ll soak it up.
Franken apologizes for the photo, but not really the kiss – only says that it didn’t occur that way but we need to investigate b/c women need to be heard and trusted.
I think he hoping the truth about the kiss will come out in the investigation, but knows his actions were still inexcusable.
@Staubachlvr – Go fuck yourself. I stated on the other article that if he’s guilty he needs to step down, but it’s just very fishy the way this all occurred.
Tell me, how the fuck does Roger Stone know about this 12 hours before the article is released?
@Staubachlvr
“Not too mention if they still stand by the orange pussy grabber, they have zero right to say anything.”
I disagree with the assessment that he’s “groping” her in that photo, when he clearly isn’t even touching her body, but that doesn’t mean she’s lying. Clearly the photo exists and it depicts him doing something wildly offensive as a “joke.” That’s an utterly humiliating action. There’s enough there for an ethics investigation and to at least scuttle any hopes for a larger office in 2020.
@ImBateman Isn’t it also fishy that Moore’s accusers are coming forward right before election day after decades of silence? This is how both sides try to defend indefensible behavior? If the accusations against Moore are true, he should be castrated. If the accusations against Franken are true, there should be repercussions. No matter the the circumstances, I don’t think we should be discrediting any accuser until investigations have conclude.
@ImBateman “Tell me, how the fuck does Roger Stone know about this 12 hours before the article is released?”
I dunno, the same way they knew to cancel the premiere of Louis CK’s movie before the story hit?
@Holodigm – there were rumors about CK months prior, as well as stuff in the days prior. Great comparison.
@ImBateman So you’re saying that cancelling the premiere had nothing to do with the NYT story that was published a few hours later, even though every site that wrote about it specifically said it was because of that story? And all those sites *also* wrote that before the story was published?
People hearing about stories ahead of time does not equal a conspiracy. It happens.
Trump still made it to office with all his accusations and the access hollywood tape. This is bad, but will it really ruin his 2020 chances? If it does – is this definitive proof that the left has more integrity than the right?
@Holodigm – I’m saying it had everything to do with, it’s just that the accusations weren’t necessarily new. There were rumors about him long before the story came out. Plus, the distribution company doing a movie with someone isn’t any way shape of form like Roger Stone and Al Franken. They were likely informed. Roger Stone has no business knowing about the incident prior, unless he was involved. Was he involved?
@ImBateman But the rumors themselves had 0% to do with the cancellation, it was all about the story, so I don’t understand why you’re bringing them up. But what’s more reasonably likely? That the Shadow Republican Cabal drummed up false allegations in order to distract from whatever? Or that she told two friends about the story, and they told two friends? [www.youtube.com]
Occam’s Razor, man.
Lol
@Holodigm – the rumors and the story were about the same thing.
@Mongeese – “Isn’t it also fishy that Moore’s accusers are coming forward right before election day after decades of silence?”
No it’s not fishy at all. They were emboldened by the fact that there IS an election and that this man could be a lawmaker for the country. Why can’t you understand this?
@cycocy I don’t agree with that statement, but was simply playing Devil’s advocate. I stand by my original point that we shouldn’t discredit the allegations of any of these women or men due to “circumstances.” Otherwise, we’re going to end up discrediting just about all of them, given the multitude of the claims and the delay in most.
Well Al, you done fucked up. Doesn’t matter where the source of the accusation happened, there’s proof. While I can personally question the motive behind the accusation NOW, it still doesn’t make it right. It’s also not a competition of who’s the bigger pervert, it’s what you do now to atone. Resigning from the senate not the answer unless EVERYONE who gets accused does the same. But some form has to take place, whether it be a sensitivity class, community service, jail time, whatever. As a self professed champion of women, I will be interested is seeing what AL thinks is the right thing to do. An apology, clearly, is not going to cut it, unless the victim agrees that it’s enough. It’s those two parties who have to decide and maybe a third non-partisan party to mediate (I Don’t know, National Organization for Women, etc). Now, if it comes out that he has a pattern of this, well…. personally, that will suck, as I like the guy, but justice needs to be done.
[pbs.twimg.com]
Pretty sure Bette Middler is allowing that to happen, as she appears in on the joke. as for evidence, if some one not related to Hannity or Fox were to step forward, that would lend credence.
@Tim The Enchanter — Bette Midler?! That’s Joy Behar bro
Well, that’s why we have ethics investigations.
They should investigate.
The Bette Middler photo (like the “exhibit A” photo from Tweeden) only emphasizes more that it’s a joke and is very different from actually grabbing a breast.
Acknowledging that I’m engaging in a sort of “why did she wait xx years” man-‘splainin / victim blaming, Tweeden said in the press conference that Franken encountered her with her husband at an event years later, and she basically walked away and left her husband there to speak with him.
Again, not knowing (A) what happened here (and the accusers CANNOT be dismissed), or (B) if there are any more women with legitimate, corroborated accounts, why the F*CK would a husband continue to stand there with someone who sexually assaulted his wife – let alone call the guy out or smack him in the face??
I don’t even have an opinion on this. Just wanted to say: Fantastic username.
hahaha @Yukon Cornelius thank you my friend!
I hope that with all of this insanity going on, maybe one day we as a nation will finally be ready to talk about the robot from Rocky IV
[time.com]
She’s accepted the apology. I think that’s important
She's accepted the apology. I think that's important