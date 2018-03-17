Report: Andrew McCabe Kept Memos Documenting His Conversations With Trump

#Donald Trump
03.17.18 19 mins ago

Getty Image

New details have already surfaced regarding the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday night, less than two days before his planned retirement. Apparently, much like his former boss James Comey, McCabe also kept receipts.

CNN reported breaking news on Saturday afternoon that McCabe also documented his conversations with President Trump in memos, according to a source of the network. Although at this time it is unclear exactly what McCabe’s memos entails and what time span they cover.

Following the announcement of his termination, McCabe released a statement on Friday night alluding to conversations he had taken with Trump, in which the president seemed “fixated” on his wife’s 2015 Virginia state Senate campaign. On at least four occasions McCabe recalled Trump taunting him that her bid was a “mistake” or a “problem,” as well as calling her a “loser.”

Trump also apparently would bring up Comey “out of the blue,” insinuating that somehow he was politically motivated against the administration. McCabe shot down the suggestion as “absolutely not true.”

McCabe’s dismissal was particularly nasty, as it puts his benefits and pension in jeopardy which he had earned over the course of two decades of service with the FBI. It seems however, that this may be far from over.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAndrew McCabedonald trumpjames comeyjeff sessions

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP