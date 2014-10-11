‘Archer’ Has Dumped The Name ISIS From Its Spy Agency For Obvious Reasons

We will have a full rundown of everything Archer from New York Comic-Con, so look at this bit as sort of a taste of what’s to come. This news comes from The Daily Beast and it involves the name of Archer’s clumsy, but lovable spy organization, ISIS. If you enjoy the International Secret Intelligence Service, say your goodbyes and prepare for a change. It’s going bye-bye.
According to Marlow Stern, the acronym and name will be dropped from the show due to a certain real life group named ISIS that seems to be causing some sort of panic in the middle east. Who knew? From The Daily Beast:
In light of recent events, however, the creative team behind the Emmy nominated series—creator Adam Reed along with executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis—made a decision to quietly eliminate the acronym from their show.
“We quietly did,” Reed told The Daily Beast. “We were waiting for it to go away—at least I was. Back in Season 5, FX said, ‘This might be a thing,’ and I thought, ‘Maybe it won’t be? Maybe it’ll be the mole that I’m gonna ignore and nothing will happen.’ We got sort of lucky and could organically make a merger with the CIA, so we went back and retroactively painted out the ISIS logos in parts of the show, and we just don’t talk about it in dialogue…
“We won’t say ISIS anymore, and the only visual representation of it will be that sign rolling off the show,” said exec producer Thompson. “It’s just the most awful thing, and we didn’t want to have anything to do with it. There were people online saying that we should address it and say, ‘Oh, I can’t believe these guys have co-opted our name.’ That’s the way South Park would do it, coming after them and saying, ‘These assholes stole our name,’ but that’s not the way the Archer universe works, where it’s all our own creations. In our universe, they don’t exist.”
There’s also some interesting discussion about what to do with all of that ISIS/Archer merchandise, like the t-shirts and the coffee cups with the name on it. They’ve been pulled from the official store, I say keep using them if you already own them. What’s the harm? Until you see some extremist sporting an ISIS t-shirt in the back of a Toyota truck, the name is still an Archer thing to me.
Hopefully this will put to rest any doubts on why President Obama was so quick to call ISIS by their newer name, ISIL. He saw this coming a mile away, probably posted on the message boards about it, but couldn’t get it to stick. That makes sense, right?
(Via The Daily Beast / Mediaite)
I really wish they’d keep the name and work in a bunch of sick jokes. Like Mallory could be all pissed off at the staff for performing badly around the office and yell, “Things had better change here are ISIS or heads are going to ROLL”
*at
Bionic Barry [chuckling while running away as Archer shoots at him]: “Other Barry, is ISIS the biggest collection of incompetent shitheads in the universe?”
“They sure are Barry, they sure are.”
Too soon, still funny. Bravo.
It’s my favorite thing in the world when people on the internet try to write jokes for funny shows. Always the pinnacle of hilarity.
So these evil fuckers have now disrupted my favorite show. Bomb the shit out of them.
Don’t bomb them, that may cause disruptions in the local economy and everything else for the nice polite Iraqis, what you should do is snipe every last motherfucker, that way you know that you’re not disrupting the lives of any of the other innocent Iraqis by bombing them. Also by the by, this whole mess started cause you Yanks bombed Iraq in the first place so unless you want to fuck up even more yeah don’t bomb.
You’re on a comedy website on an article about a cartoon and you wanna have a turgid discussion about catatgorical imperatives referring to the consequences of geopolitics?
if not now then when? in a college course designated to teach such subjects? PFFFT
Gotta bomb something…
Oy! We got all these bombs, the plane is already out of the hanger, you want to waste all this gas getting it in and out of the hanger…bomb something already.
An airplane parks in a hangar, you put your clothes on a hanger……
Don’t me how to park my airplanes! You’re not my mother!
Nah I just want you to kill only those who you want to kill and don’t kill those who are caught in the crossfire, course if there’s people who you don’t want to kill but they see that you killed, they’ve gotta die of course cause they saw what you did, it all makes perfect sense.
“I say keep using them if you already own them. What’s the harm?”
Not everyone is familiar with Archer though. I feel like if you wear an Archer ISIS shirt in public it’d get annoying how often you have to explain “no it’s not the terrorists I swear”
I guess instead of Whore Island, the other ISIS has 72 Virgins Island…..
….
…sorry I was picturing whore island.
@thecursor Well done.
The media loves reporting on how social media-savvy this group is, but dammit if those evil fuckwits know anything about marketing. First, you have to pick one goddamn name. It was bad enough when we had a dozen spellings for the last group. I appreciate the acronym this time, but there isn’t agreement on the last letter. Furthermore, that logo looks like something out of a second-grade art project. Goebbels is spinning in his… wherever the fuck he was put in the ground.
Part of the problem is that based on the media outlet, the group is called either IS, ISIL or ISIS (which seems to be the more commonly used term for the group in the media). The group themselves have even taken to using the shorter IS (Islamic State) name instead of ISIS/ISIL as they have branched out beyond Syria and Iraq with their focus. The group has been around under various names since 1999 (They change their name about as often as Menudo changes members….) and the ISIS/ISIL acronym is a more recent one (Archer was using the acronym first, so they shouldn’t have to drop it because the other guys using it suck……).
Side note, they used to be associated with Al Qaeda (At one point, the group was known as Al Qaeda in Iraq.) until Al Qaeda cut all ties with them because the group was so brutal and not easily controlled. That’s up there with members of the KKK saying that the Westboro Baptist Church is too far out there.
Between ISIL/ISIS, “ISIL” is actually the older acronym used by the intelligence community before “ISIS” became popular with the news media and that’s why the President and DOD are persistent in using ISIL.
Apparently the “Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant” was too difficult to explain for the media (since nobody knows what the Levant is), so they replaced it with “in Syria” instead. But it certainly would have saved a lot of people grief if they had went with ISIL.
Isis sounds cooler
@Tilden Katz That makes a lot of sense. Clearly I was joking around, but it’s nice to know these things. I knew the Levant thing, just didn’t know that’s why the president chose to use it. Now I’m going to fall down an ISIL hole.
Phrasing?
It would be hilarious if one morning the terrorists wake up and someone’s dropped a pyramid on their car.
The real Isis wants her name back, bitches.
First they came for the Shiites. And I did nothing.
Then they came for the Christians. And I did nothing.
Then they fucked with Archer… And I still did nothing.
They already removed all Isis merch from the store. And no one noticed.
Also the plush dolphin puppet is available for 13 bucks right now.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Rocking my ISIS logo t shirt right now. It’s recently been demoted to the clothes I only wear at home.
I’ve always thought it odd that a fundamentalist Islamic group would name themselves after a pagan Egyptian goddess. I would have gone with Organized Sunni Islamic Resistance in Iraq and Syria (OSIRIS).
Also, Archer should start calling themselves Daesh.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
That’s because it isn’t their name…it’s what the CIA called them when they were writing them checks.
I am now a little upset with myself for not grabbing some merchandise before it all got pulled. Now I’m relegated to the over-priced stuff on ebay.
Because its sophisticated audience couldn’t be trusted to hold two separate concepts in their heads?
Obvious.
They actually had a gold mine in front of them. Think of all the jokes they could make riffing on mispronouncing “The French call them Daesh”