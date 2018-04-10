Bill Cosby Paid An Accuser $3.38 Million In 2006 To Settle A Sexual Assault Claim

#Bill Cosby
04.10.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The first day of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial had a lot of fireworks, including a topless protestor who had once appeared on The Cosby Show. The second day of the trial got started with a bombshell — Cosby once settled a sexual assault lawsuit with an accuser, Andrea Constand, for $3.38 million. The Washington Post reports how the prosecutor opened this revelation to the world:

On Monday, during opening statements in Cosby’s retrial on charges of sexually assaulting Constand, a state prosecutor formally wiped away that vow of secrecy, revealing for the first time that the entertainer paid his accuser $3,380,000 to end their dispute in 2006.

The settlement was not introduced in Cosby’s previous trial, but both sides are hoping to use it to their advantage. The defense hopes the settlement will paint Constand as “a greedy schemer who lied to extract money from a wealthy celebrity.” The prosecution, meanwhile, will have to convince the jury to look past the settlement to what allegedly led to it; that is, the accusation that Cosby drugged Constant, leaving her unable to reject his sexual advances.

Constand, who reported the assault nearly a year after it reportedly happened, filed her original lawsuit after a district attorney decided not to prosecute Cosby. After settling the suit, Cosby was deposed and admitted to giving Costand pills and described their sexual encounter. After a federal judge made that deposition public because of “lingering legal disputes that stemmed from Constand’s accusations,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele opened a case against Cosby.

Regardless of the existence of the settlement, Steele sought to remind the jurors that this case “is about trust,” and this trust is about betrayal.”

(Via Washington Post & People)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Cosby
TAGSAlleged Sexual AssaultBILL COSBYBill Cosby Sexual AssaultLAWSUITSSETTLEMENTS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP