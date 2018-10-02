Getty Image

On Monday, another former classmate of Brett Kavanaugh came forward to dispute the testimony of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee in last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Chad Ludington, a 1987 Yale graduate, recalled how Kavanaugh started a bar fight following a UB40 concert that resulted in the arrest of another friend of their. Ludington said he felt it was his civic duty to come forward to speak the truth on Kavanaugh. “I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth,” he told CNN.

His statements join an increasingly loud chorus of voices who say, at the very least, Kavanaugh has not been forthright about his drinking, which is becoming the smoking gun as to whether or not a guy who wants to sit on the highest court in the land lied under oath.

New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin, who was also a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale, and Kate Kelly, who attended a Washington D.C. all-girls private high school and had connections to Kavanaugh, found themselves in the middle of the scandal as it was unfolding. On Tuesday, both Pogrebin and Kelly spoke with host Michael Barbaro on The Daily podcast (from the New York Times) to sort through the growing number of claims made by former friends and classmates.

Pogrebin said that it was after the hearing that the gloves really came off, as they watched Kavanaugh — who supposedly had a reputation as a guy “known for holding up the walls” — blatantly misrepresent himself and his drinking before the Senate.

Kelly, on the other hand, spoke to several former classmates who gave the inside scoop on the woman named Renate Schroeder Dolphin, who was repeatedly mentioned by Kavanaugh’s football buddies in their high school yearbook in reference to something called the “Renate Alumni.” Kavanaugh claimed that the mentions were innocent, and that they had just been good friends with the Catholic girls’ school student.