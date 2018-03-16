The state of California has repeatedly defied the wishes of the Trump administration. The state has become a bulwark against anti-immigration policies, voting to become a sanctuary state which resulted in President Trump confusingly threatening to withdraw ICE from the state in hopes of starting a crime wave. Most recently, the Justice Department — in a fiery, condescending speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions — announced that it was suing the state over its immigration laws. California’s possible response? Appointing an undocumented immigrant woman to a state senate committee.

Lizbeth Mateo, a Los Angeles lawyer, was appointed to the Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee, which helps low-income students attend college, earlier this week. The timing of Mateo’s appointment was probably not coincidental:

“One day after President Trump came to California to see prototypes of his border wall, the state Senate made history Wednesday by selecting the first undocumented resident for a statewide appointment,” de Leon said in a statement, according to CNN affiliate KCBS. “While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities. Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country.”

Mateo, who was born in Mexico, came to the U.S. when she was 14. In the future, she hopes to secure more rights for undocumented students in the state.

Thank you Sen. @kdeleon for appointing me to the CalSOAP Advisory Committee. I look forward to working w/ the rest of the committee & the Student Aid Commission in such important task – increase the accessibility of postsecondary education opportunities for low-income students. — Lizbeth Mateo, Esq. (@LizbethMateo) March 15, 2018

(Via CNN)