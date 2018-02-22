President Trump touched on a number of subjects — like gun-carrying teachers and video games — during a Thursday meeting at the White House that was partly open to the press pool. Since the meeting was about child safety, Trump was able to swing to a preferred topic: crimes committed by immigrants. While complaining about gangs, President Trump announced he was considering pulling ICE out of California in order to spark a crime wave:

“We’re getting no help from the state of California. Frankly, if I pulled our people from California, you would have a crime nest like you’ve never seen in California. All I’d have to do is say ‘ICE, Border Patrol, leave California alone.’ If we ever pulled our ICE out, if we ever said, ‘hey, let California alone, let them figure it out for themselves,’ in two months they’d be begging for us to come back, they would be begging. And you know what, I’m thinking about doing it.”

According to President Trump, the state of California is doing a “lousy management job” with its high taxes, has been completely uncooperative with ICE, and is ignoring federal laws by operating as a sanctuary state (“a disgrace”). Trump thinks the state would surely be sorry if he followed through on his threat.

Earlier this year, ICE director Tom Homan told Fox News that California’s policies were only leading to an increased ICE presence in the state.

(Via Fox News)